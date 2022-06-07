The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council met on June 6 to hear motions and reports from committees, in addition to comments from local groups.
During the in-person meeting, different groups attended the proceedings and introduced themselves, including the 2021-22 Miss Cherokee and Junior Miss Cherokee, the Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council, and the 2021-22 Cherokee Nation summer interns.
Several veterans were honored during the meeting and were presented with awards for their service by Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden.
In committee reports, Molly Jarvis presented the Cherokee Nation Businesses' monthly report. Jarvis made several announcements, detailing the CNB's summer intern program and the launch of a program to help improve the CNB workforce's joint and muscle health by providing them with physical therapists and "a virtual treatment plan."
Jarvis also spoke about the upcoming 27th annual Cherokee Homecoming Art Show wand Sale and Cherokee Nation's sponsoring the Oklahoma deadCenter film festival.
In new business, the following items were approved:
• A resolution confirming the appointment of Jon Michael McGrath II as a commissioner of the Cherokee Nation Environment Protection Commission.
• A resolution confirming the appointment of Julie Eddy Rokala as a board member of Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC.
• A resolution confirming the appointment of Brenda Thompson as a board member of Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC.
• A resolution supporting the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service Badge and Credential Retirement Program.
• An act amending Legislative Act #44-21 authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2022, and declaring an emergency.
• A resolution approving and authorizing the submission of the fiscal year 2023 Indian Housing Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting will be held on July 11 at 6 p.m. at the W.W. Keeler Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.