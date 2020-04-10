Tribal Council leader stays in shape despite virus protocols

Daily walking for exercise isn't part of a new routine for Joe Byrd.
But Byrd, who normally walks two miles a day, has expanded his distance to five miles ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"I try to get out every day and usually do two miles and I've increased it some days up to five miles," Byrd said during a break from walking around the Northeastern State University track the morning of Thursday, April 9. "Whatever gets a person out of the house. The sun is shining and this is good weather. The sunshine builds up your immune system, and that's what we're trying to do with these unusual circumstances. This is just a good part of keeping the routine going on what we may call normality, and that's what I try to do. I do this, anyway, but I get out and try to let people know that we're going to be all right. We try to give them something positive and not just listening to the news and all the doom and gloom."
Walking, running, or any form of exercise can also relieve high stress levels.
"Absolutely. It's therapeutic," Byrd said.
Byrd, who said he also stretches and meditates, chooses his walking spots according to the number of people out and about.
He's following the social distancing protocol.
"We want to see people get out, but yet respect the social distancing out here," he said. "I'll drive by, and if there's not that many people, I'll stop. If there is, I'll take a walk somewhere else."
Byrd, who is Speaker of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council and a former principal chief, believes the residents of Cherokee County have followed the necessary procedures in dealing with the virus that has drastically changed the way they go about their daily lives.
"I'd like to commend our people in Cherokee County and this area for really abiding by what we have in place - the mayor, the president of Northeastern, and the chief of Cherokee Nation, for all coming together and making us aware, and us complying with the social distance and not getting out unless you really have to for the very essentials," he said. "Let's stay together in this and we will overcome it. I'm proud of all our Cherokee people and Cherokee County."
