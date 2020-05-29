The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a $332 million budget modification during a meeting Thursday, May 28, after receiving a portion of the $8 billion set aside for tribal governments in Congress's CARES Act.
The funding is part of the Cherokee Nation's COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild spending plan, which will be used to offset costs the tribe has incurred due to the coronavirus. The Council discussed the modification during its executive and finance committee, during which Treasurer Tralynna Scott addressed its members.
"The uses of this money are quite limited under the statute," Scott said. "In order for a cost to be eligible for this fund, it must meet all three of the following items: They must be necessary expenditures that are due to COVID-19; they must be not accounted for in the budget that was most recently approved prior to March 27; and they must be incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 of 2020."
The expenditure the tribe makes from the coronavirus relief fund are subject to audit by the Department of Treasury's Inspector General. Scott said that is why "it's incredibly important for us to be documenting diligently our use of the funds."
District 3 Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire said that while he did not expect to see line items budgeted specifically for where some of the funding will go, he would have liked to have seen more direction after the Council approved a measure last month that provided $100 million for funds anticipated to come from the CARES Act.
"If this money is going to directly affect the citizens, then yeah, I'll vote for moving the money in a budget mod over, even blindly not knowing where it's going to go," Nofire told Scott. "But I think it's better accounted for; if you've already got $100 million, you can be OK with for the next 30 days. We'll be back here to see what line items we've come up, with what you''ve come with in your staff, and make the additional budget mod for the additional money going over there in that sector."
It's no secret the tribe took a revenue hit, as Cherokee Nation Businesses and the government continued to pay its staff throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, among other expenses. Scott said the CARES Act money could help prevent CNB from becoming insolvent. However, the CN treasurer had not received any figures to determine whether that could potentially happen.
"I'm going, 'Man, why do you need $332 million today, without any expenditure knowledge of where we're going to go?'" said Nofire.
According to the tribe, approximately $100 million of the funding will help restore operations for both the tribal government and CNB. Safety measures that include personal protective equipment, increasing facility space to allow for social distancing, and an investment in IT infrastructure will also take up another $100 million. And $100 million will also go toward "strengthening Cherokee communities and citizens to help with economic recovery and for ongoing response to COVID-19."
"It's certainly unprecedented times for the Cherokee Nation," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told the Council. "This an unprecedented opportunity for us to seize, and I think the plan that we have laid out - at least, the initial contours - are a very good move. [This] puts us in a good direction, lets us restore things, lets us reach out to the community where your constituents live and help restore them, and keeps us whole as a Nation so we continue to serve. We've operated at a high level during this crisis, and I think there's a lot of businesses - a lot of governments that weren't able to do that. We were able to do it, because I think for a long time, we made prudent decisions with the resources we have had. This is another example of a prudent use of those resources."
While the U.S. Department of Treasury allocated a portion of the funding to go toward Alaska Native Corporations, the Council passed a resolution last month opposing the inclusion of that entity in the CARES Act coronavirus relief funds for tribal governments. Due to ongoing litigation on the eligibility of ANCs, the money has been held. If the court decides ANCs are not eligible to receive funds, the Treasury will distribute that portion back out to tribes.
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is tentatively scheduled for June 25. All of the meetings can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
