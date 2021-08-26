The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council elected officers, chairs and co-chairs Thursday, as nine new councilors were recently sworn into the 17-member body.
Prior to the elections, District 4 Tribal Councilor Mike Dobbins made a motion to use an anonymous ballot process when there is more than one nomination for a position. He was backed by At-Large Councilor Julia Coates, who said a private vote would allow for greater independence in councilors’ decisions and they would not be subject to retaliation.
“In such a unified body as this one is likely to be, I just don’t understand why this kind of vote is being subjected to a process that can lead to resentment on the part of some individuals here,” Coates said. “I want to work with everybody here, and I’m in a position where that may not be possible for me if I start publicly taking positions for one candidate or another.”
District 9 Tribal Councilor Mike Shambaugh said he understood Coates’ and Dobbins’ concerns, but that he disagreed, saying the council often has controversial topics that require each member to individually declare how he or she will vote.
“It happens all the time, because it’s called for, and I don’t have a problem at all saying what I support or I don’t support,” he said. “I do like the transparency of it all. I do like my constituents knowing how I voted, and I absolutely have no reason to worry about any of those type of reprisals.”
Eventually, the council voted 13-4 to keep the voting process public.
District 9 Tribal Councilor Mike Shambaugh was elected as speaker of the council. He will also serve as the Rules Committee chair.
District 11 Tribal Councilor Victoria Vazquez was named deputy speaker of the council. She will also serve as the Culture Committee chair.
District 12 Tribal Councilor Dora Patzkowski was elected as secretary of the council, and she will co-chair the Health Committee.
Other election results include: District 13 Tribal Councilor Joe Deere, co-chair for the Rules Committee; District 14 Tribal Councilor Keith Austin, chair of the Executive and Finance Committee; District 7 Tribal Councilor Joshua Sam, co-chair of the Executive and Finance Committee; Dobbins, chair of Health Committee; District 6 Tribal Councilor Daryl Legg, Community Service Committee chair; District 10 Tribal Councilor Melvina Shotpouch, Community Service Committee co-chair; District 5 Tribal Councilor E.O. Smith, Resource Committee chair; District 2 Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee, Culture Committee co-chair; and District 7 Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden, Education Committee chair.
John Young was chosen to serve as the Tribal Council attorney.
The council also confirmed the nomination of Janees Taylor as Cherokee Nation treasurer.
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at the tribal headquarters, W.W. Keeler Complex. All council meetings remain closed to the public, but can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube channel.
