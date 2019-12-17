The Council of the Cherokee Nation passed the Historic Registry Act during a regular meeting Monday.
Proposed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and approved by the Council, the legislation will help tribe identify, protect and preserve properties of historical significance to the Cherokee Nation. Nearly 80 locations have already been identified with the tribe's jurisdiction.
The act makes it a crime to deface tribal property listed on the registry, for which CN Natural Resources will maintain a database. A permit system for excavation and manipulation of cultural resources on the sites will also be implemented.
Hoskin said in an interview last week that it's important for the public and Cherokee leaders to understand where the tribe came from.
"I think a lot of people - not only Cherokees, but I think a lot of people in the region - forget what a great society the Cherokee people built in what would later become Northeast Oklahoma," he said. "And the evidence of that still exists. A lot of it's forgotten, some of it has crumbled away, some of it's still there, and all of it needs protecting."
Cherokee Nation Businesses will now be able to receive more funding out of its revolving line of credit with BOK Financial Corp. and the Bank of Oklahoma, as the Council approved a resolution to authorizing certain lending transactions to be made.
CN obtained a five-year credit facility in 2013 for $100 million, which was increased to $150 million in 2017. The credit agreement has now been increased to $300 million, and CNB Chief Financial Officer Doug Evans indicated during a Rules Committee meeting that it would help the tribe expand its gaming business outside of the 14-county jurisdiction.
The council confirmed the reappointment of Wayne Coldwell as governing board member of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency (PACE).
The council also authorized CN Health Services to donate a metal frame building to Marietta Public Schools in Adair County.
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation is Jan. 13, at 6 p.m., at W.W. Keeler Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.