The winners of three Cherokee Nation Tribal Council posts remained undecided after the June 1 general election, and this weekend, Cherokee citizens will decide who will represent the tribe over the next four years.
Vying for the District 3 Tribal Council seat are Wes Nofire and Debra Proctor. The two emerged from a slate of seven candidates, with Nofire receiving 29.47 percent of the votes and Proctor bringing in 29.09 percent.
In the District 12 Tribal Council race, there were four candidates for CN citizens to choose from: 32.92 percent of the votes in the undecided district went to Dora Patzkowski, while 30.17 percent of the ballots were for Phyllis Lay.
The race for one of two At-Large Tribal Council seats also will be decided in the runoff. What started out as a five-candidate slated was trimmed to four when current At-Large Tribal Councilor Wanda Hatfield was disqualified. It's now come down to former Tribal Councilor Julia Coates and Johnny Jack Kidwell. During the general election, Coates took home 44.75 percent of the votes and Kidwell received 30.57 percent.
Early walk-in voting for the runoff election ended Thursday, but Cherokee Nation citizens will have another chance to cast their ballots on Saturday. Registered voters can go to their regular polling locations Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The defeated candidates will have until July 31 to request a recount of the votes. The last date for candidates to appeal an election is Aug. 5. All elected officials are expected to be sworn in on Aug. 14.
The Daily Press will have an update on the runoff elections once results come in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.