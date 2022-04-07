Dr. Candessa Tehee, associate professor of Cherokee and Indigenous Studies and Cherokee Nation District 2 Tribal councilor, contributed to an edited volume about her family’s allotment story, and she presented about her chapter in the new book during Northeastern State University’s 2022 Symposium on the American Indian on April 6.
“Allotment Stories: Indigenous Land Relations Under Settler Siege,” was edited by Daniel Heath Justice and Jean M. O’Brien and published by the University of Minnesota Press in 2022. It contains many stories of families who experienced allotment.
“Allotment originates with a need to reduce the land that was held by Native Americans,” said Tehee.
She said that during the 1880s, the U.S. government was motivated to open land held by Indigenous peoples to the general population
“There is a real hunger for the land. There was an attitude that non-Indian ownership of land would increase the degree of civilization. There was this notion that promoting individuation among Indian peoples was going to be something that was positive,” she said.
The idea, she said, is steeped in cultural bias because it suggests civilization could only be achieved through conquest and individualism, which conflicted with Cherokee values of the day.
Sen. Henry Dawes, R-Massachusetts, sponsored The Dawes Act, which was passed in 1887. The act is seen as a historic moment that is now riddled in controversy. It called for the partitioning of Native American plots into individual private lots. The “excess” land was sold off to non-Native American people.
“The real evil genius of allotment is that they didn’t take the amount of land and divide it by the number of citizens. They chose a specific number and multiplied it by the number of citizens. So it created a so-called surplus that could then be distributed for non-Indian private ownership. That set number of acres was somewhat arbitrarily decided per person,” said Tehee.
Approximately 90 million acres of land – and two-thirds of the total Native American land base – were removed from tribal ownership. Allotment formally ended in 1934 with the passage of the Indian Reorganization Act.
“Between 1887 and 1934 is a pattern of large-scale disenfranchisement of individual Indian citizens and communities,” she said.
The Dawes Rolls have become a standard by which Cherokees define their citizenry. As a sovereign nation, the tribal nation maintains the right to define, and even redefine those lines.
“I have multiple ancestors on the Dawes Rolls. A lot of those stories have been passed to me over time,” she said.
She told the story of a Muscogee (Creek) man who was unable to take his allotment in his nation. He had married a Cherokee woman and spoke the language. Even though he had no known Cherokee ancestors, he was permitted to sign the Dawes Rolls and receive a parcel of land.
“He relinquished his Creek citizenship. He was married to a Cherokee woman. He was participating in ceremonial life,” said Tehee.
By today’s standards, this man would not be considered a Cherokee, except for the fact that he signed the Dawes Rolls. Tehee said it is an expression of sovereignty to define one’s citizenry, and that Cherokee Nation is one of the most inclusive tribal nations.
Cherokee Nation also recognizes blood quantum, though it does not use it to define its citizenry, whereas the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians still have in place a system of blood quantum.
“Hopefully everyone knows that blood quantum, as a system, is pseudoscience and is not based in any accepted scientific measurement,” she said. “But regardless, blood quantum has become an inherent part of systems of citizenship with a large majority of tribes determining the eligibility for citizenship.”
