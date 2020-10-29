The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved several appointments to various boards Thursday, Oct. 30, during a Rules Committee meeting.
The appointments will have to be voted on during the next regular Tribal Council meeting in November. Among the appointments to the Cherokee Nation Businesses LLC, Board of Directors were: Michael Watkins, Buck George, Bob Berry, Brent Taylor, Gary Cooper, Jerry Holderby, Deacon Turner, and Dan Carter.
District 3 Wes Nofire objected to the appointments and tried to amend the agenda to allow discussion on any appearance of impropriety regarding tribal councilors' receiving political donations from nominees. The measure to amend the agenda was not approved.
Nofire claimed a majority of the councilors have received contributions from appointees, and that each councilor was given the same amount “down to the penny.”
“It is the appearance of a PAC donation to influence our council’s vote on these nominations,” said Nofire. “It’s to reseat them in a position in exchange for money. That’s what the money was given to those council members for, and it’s against our ethics. It compromises our integrity of how we operate as a council.”
Nofire cited a statute asserting in situations not defined by CN statutes, the question of whether a conflict of interest exists could be resolved by a vote of the Tribal Council.
“We cannot even take the individualized vote on which council member received those donations,” he said. “If it was a conflict of interest for them to take that donation and then cast a vote, the council cannot vote that’s a conflict of interest, because the other council members took those same donations. So it becomes a compromised council.”
CN Attorney General Sara Hill said it is a crime to appoint an individual to a board because a donation was received, but it requires evidence and testimony from people who think a crime occurred.
“Making political donations to candidates in the United States is something a lot of citizens do for a lot of different reasons, because they care about the elections that are going on,” said Hill. “If there is a specific allegation that someone is accepting money in exchange for an appointment to a board, I would think that person would have that information – that evidence – [and] would bring it to the attention of people who can do something about it.”
Nofire responded that some employees are “scared to speak up,” and that he was not necessarily accusing anyone of a crime, but that money was playing a role in the voting process.
Richard Hull was confirmed as a member of the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission, and Tim Landes was appointed as an editorial board member for the Cherokee Phoenix. The council also voted to elect District 15 Councilor Janees Taylor as secretary of the Tribal Council.
Among other new business, the council approved a limited waiver of sovereign immunity for the use of technology products and services offered by Ookla, LLC. The tribe had to waive the sovereign immunity to use Ookla’s products, which include tools for measuring internet performance, communications infrastructure mapping and network diagnostics.
The council accepted a resolution authorizing the tribe to become a member of the National Congress of American Indians and to appoint tribal delegate and alternates. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will be the delegate and will designate a representative in his absence.
The councilors also agreed to a resolution objecting to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant of environmental regulatory jurisdiction to the state of Oklahoma.
What's next
The full regular Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is slated for Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. Meetings can be watched live on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
