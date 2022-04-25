Tribal councilor, Tahlequah native Nofire to make D2 bid for Congress

Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire, a Republican, has announced his bid for the Oklahoma 2nd District congressional seat.
Nofire is currently serving on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council as a conservative voice. He said he promotes accountability and transparency. He wants to fight for the rights of Oklahomans to ensure the spending process is transparent.
“Growing up in rural Oklahoma, I learned from my parents that hard work is rewarded. I try to instill this principle into my three children," he said. "But the inflation caused by the Biden administration is stealing the fruits of that hard work from every Oklahoman. What was once a thriving economy now causes citizens to make a critical choice between paying for groceries or paying for gas. Oklahoma needs a fighter to push back.”
Nofire, who describes himself as a previously nationally ranked boxer, said he understands what it means to stand up and fight, even if he's doing it alone. Nofire said that like former President Donald Trump, he promises he will fight back against the "radical left takeover" of American politics, culture, and schools. He believes his experience as a councilor and as a boxer has given him the skills he needs to fight for citizens in the 2nd District and for all of Oklahoma.
A husband and father of three, Nofire said he yearns to protect constitutional rights to better create a future where the next generation can thrive.
“The current administration continues to attack our constitution that protects our ability to enjoy the rights granted by our creator: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” said Nofire. “These poor federal policies and inflation are stealing from our children’s future and we need fighters to push back against bad policies and to bring accountability to the federal government.”
