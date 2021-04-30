Tribal, county leaders cut ribbon on $6.3M road, bridge project

Cherokee Nation leaders joined county commissioners from Muskogee and Cherokee Counties to cut the ribbon on a $6.3 million road and bridge project near Fort Gibson on Friday, April 23.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner, Secretary of State Tina Glory-Jordan, Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, and Tribal Councilors Dr. Mike Dobbins of District 4 and Rex Jordan of District 1 met with Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke and Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins to celebrate the project’s completion.
“This project is another example of how vital community partnerships are for Cherokee citizens. I’m proud the Cherokee Nation is continuing to play a role in projects like this, which will improve the quality of life for residents and visitors to this area of the Cherokee Nation,” Hoskin said. “Working with our partners in local county and municipal governments shows how we can improve life for Cherokee citizens and our non-Native neighbors when we all work together.”
The road and bridge project included construction of a 212-foot-long bridge along with nearly 5 miles of newly paved road. The project connects North Six Mile Road to North Four Mile Road with the new bridge, which was built over an old dirt road that had been abandoned for years due to its rough terrain and flooding.
“This newly paved road and the construction of a bridge connecting Six Mile Road with Four Mile Road between Muskogee and Cherokee Counties is going to make it easier for Cherokee citizens to get back and forth to work, school, medical appointments and other day to day activities,” said Dobbins. “This was another great opportunity for us to work together and help the rural residents of both Muskogee and Cherokee Counties with a project that will have a lasting impact for years and years to come.”
The new bridge connecting North Six Mile Road to North Four Mile Road is expected to open to public traffic in May.
“The Cherokee Nation has worked with county commissioners throughout the tribe’s reservation for many years to help complete road, bridge and other very important infrastructure needs,” Jordan said. “I’m proud we continue to work side by side for the benefit of everyone who lives in and travels through our communities.”
Each year, the Cherokee Nation sets aside funding for road projects throughout the 14-county reservation area. In Fiscal Year 2020, the tribe invested more than $8 million into construction projects through the Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
