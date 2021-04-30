Tribal, county leaders cut ribbon on $6.3M road, bridge project

Cutting the ribbon on a $6.3 million road and bridge project near Fort Gibson on April 23 were, from left: Cherokee Nation Construction Manager Barry Hood, Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Tina Glory-Jordan, Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., District 1 Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan, District 4 Tribal Councilor Dr. Mike Dobbins, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke, Cherokee Nation Transportation Director Andy Quetone, and Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Executive Director Michael Lynn.