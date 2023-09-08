The Cherokee Nation’s delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives started her life in Chicago, where her parents had moved with the federal relocation program.
“The purpose was really behind the idea of taking Indians away from their rural, cultural settings, put them in mainstreet society, to acculturate,” said Teehee. “It’s really this notion to ‘kill the Indian save the man,’ which was part of the boarding schools, too.”
In relocation, Indigenous people were taken from their reservations and moved into big cities, said Teehee. She attended a Head Start that was part of a pilot program authorized by Congress for Native Americans.
“I often say that I was a product of relocation, and of it’s failure,” said Teehee. “The failure of that federal policy was the underestimation of the attachment Native Americans have to their communities. So my parents moved back to Oklahoma.”
All the federal policies undermining sovereignty ultimately forced removal on people and put them into remote rural locations, and those are all recipes for abject poverty, said Teehee. Federal programs were created, funded, and incentivized to entice Native Americans to get out of those settings.
“My dad applied for the federal relocation program, and they moved him to Chicago. He brought my mother up after he settled there,” said Teehee. “I was born there and my brother was born in Tahlequah.”
When Barack Obama was campaigning for president, he made a commitment to create a senior-level position focusing on Native issues. When he won the election, he tapped Teehee to be the first-ever senior policy adviser to a sitting president with the sole purpose of developing and executing policies, because Native issues crosscut so many agencies.
“Probably my greatest, most meaningful accomplishment is my role in getting the Violence Against Women Act 2013 provision, which allowed tribes to assert, under certain circumstances, non-Native perpetrators who commit crimes against Native women and to allow the tribes to prosecute those crimes,” said Teehee.
That helped address a jurisdiction gap Obama pledged to address, said Teehee. As most Indian tribes began to thrive and create economic growth, non-Natives were invited onto reservations. Tribes did not have the tools to prosecute non-Indians, so under this act, tribes can opt in to assume that authority in domestic situations.
“We had just finished the first tribal nation’s conference ... and afterward, I ran into Obama in the staircase of the White House,” said Teehee. “He walked out and then he started talking and he came back into the stairway, and he complimented my work. We both proceeded [out again] and he did it again... and he came back and he said, ‘I know your issues are not on the cover of Washington Post, but I want you to know that I know we are doing important work for the community, so keep up the good work.’”
When Teehee is officially seated as a delegate, her situation will be similar to that of a U.S. territory delegate.
“It would not be considered a U.S. territory delegate; it would be considered a delegate,” said Teehee. “We are different from U.S. territories because we are not a U.S. territory, and because our delegate position is expressly authorized in a treaty, and the treaty itself is the supreme law of the land. U.S. territories are authorized through an act of Congress; a law created them.”
The legal distinction is the Cherokee Nation delegate is treaty-based, and U.S. territories are created through an act of Congress. Both authorize a delegate.
“Our treaty specifically says ‘delegate,’” said Teehee.
Article 7 of the Echota Treaty states the Cherokee Nation is entitled to a delegate in the House of Representatives, “whenever Congress shall make provisions for the same.” To authorize the delegate only requires House action, and doesn’t require the Senate because the Senate ratified the treaty nearly 200 years ago.
As far as what Teehee hopes to achieve in her position as delegate, she said it is important to note that there are few champions for Indian tribes in Congress.
“[Those] we have are wonderful. Congressman Tom Cole, a Chickasaw citizen, who serves in the House of Representatives, is the chairman of the House Rules Committee [that] has jurisdiction over this delegate issue; he has been wonderful to work with,” said Teehee. “He really was the reason we were able to have a hearing in the House Rules Committee last fall.”
Cole has asked Teehee to educate his caucus, because it will be more difficult to get movement on the House side than it was in the previous Congress.
One of the issues Teehee wants to address is the promise of federal dollars so tribes can tend to the general welfare of their citizens.
“When we are in a state that Congress is in today – where we continuously face potential government shutdowns – that is very disruptive to tribes,” said Teehee. “When you have federal dollars tied to your programs and services that are mostly discretionary dollars, that means when the government shuts down, those discretionary dollars stop flowing.”
In a special exhibit at the Cherokee National History Museum, Teehee’s history is presented, along with that of the Echota Treaty and individuals who were prominent at that time. In a plexiglass case are several items that represent her life.
One is a $1 bill signed by her “first cousin three times removed,” Houston B. Teehee, who served as U.S. register to the United States Treasury between 1915-1919.
“What I like about this is, I don’t know if it’s in my DNA, but certainly having family [members] who have gone from small communities to D.C. to be public servants, runs in the family. He was the first Native American – there are only two – [who have] ever signed U.S. currency, and he’s from here,” said Teehee.
The late Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller, who encouraged Teehee to go to law school, wanted her to appreciate the law, even if she didn’t practice it.
“She always led by example, and she was a big stickler about owning your decisions,” said Teehee.
