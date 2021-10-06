Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during an Oct. 6 meeting.
During the administrative report, it was announced that 66 people were in jail that morning: 54 men and 14 women. Five inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and three were sentenced to county time. Around 25 inmates were held on tribal charges.
Cherokee County Detention Center Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner will receive his award for being named Jail Administrator of the Year during a Banquet in Norman on Oct. 15.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
The next GBA meeting is Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.