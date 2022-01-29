On Jan. 31, the White House Council on Native American Affairs will host its first tribal leader engagement session on infrastructure and public safety as announced by WHCNAA co-chair Secretary Deb Haaland at the 2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit.
This session aims to provide space for Tribal leaders to comment on two of WHCNAA's committees with senior leadership from a variety of federal agencies at the table.
A presentation on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, otherwise known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be included as well as a discussion on the Executive Order for Improving Public Safety and Criminal Justice for Native Americans and Addressing the Crisis on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. This session could be important to tribal leaders whose communities infrastructure and public safety can or has already been effected by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act or the Executive Order on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.
Find more information on the event and read the United States Department of the Interior Dear Tribal Leader Letter here. Register for this virtual event, visit bit.ly/WHCNAA_JAN. The event will be available online on Monday, Jan. 31 from 2-4:30 p.m.
