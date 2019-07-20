Tribal leaders united against Stitt gaming plan

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently announced his intention to renegotiate gaming compacts with Indian tribes in the state, and tribal leaders are expressing concerns that any such attempt would be unlawful.
In 2004, voters approved a compact between the state and federally recognized tribes to give sovereign nations like the Cherokees exclusivity to the gaming industry in Oklahoma. Under the current Oklahoma Model Tribal Gaming Compact, tribes pay an exclusivity fee of up to 6 percent of revenues to the state.
Gov. Stitt wrote in an opinion piece in the Tulsa World that the current fee was "reasonable and fair to help introduce" gaming, but that it is now the lowest between states and tribes across the nation. He also said the easiest course of action would be to renew the compact as is.
"I believe, however, that voters elected me to look at everything in state government with a fresh eye and, where necessary, make the difficult decisions that are in the best interest of all four million Oklahomans," said Stitt. "In this case, that means sitting down with our tribal partners to discuss how to bring these 15-year-old compacts to an agreement that reflects market conditions for the gaming industry seen around the nation today."
The governor said most state-tribal compacts provide exclusivity fees of 20 to 25 percent, and that he is committed to reaching a new agreement on Class III gaming.
Stitt's announcement has captured the attention of Native leaders, as the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes (ITC) signed a joint resolution opposing his "repudiation" of the state-tribal gaming compacts.
The ITC - made up of the Cherokee Nation, Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation, Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Seminole Nation - pointed out that more than $1.5 billion in exclusivity fees have been paid for the past 15 years, and that the tribal-gaming industry employs more than 55,000 Oklahomans. In the ITC's press release announcing the resolution, it rejected "the state's attempt to unlawfully and unilaterally terminate the compact."
The ITC is currently represented by Cherokee Principal Chief Bill John Baker, Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby, Choctaw Chief Gary Batton, Muscogee Principal Chief James R. Floyd, and Seminole Chief Greg P. Chilcoat. Together, the five leaders issued a joint statement: "We have considered the state of Oklahoma a trustworthy partner through the years. Working together we have made strides in building a better, stronger and more prosperous Oklahoma for the benefit of the hundreds of thousands of members of our tribes who live and work here as well as all residents of this great state. We can trace the starting point of our constructive partnership to the carefully crafted and balanced approach represented in the current compact negotiated in a respectful manner between the state of Oklahoma and the sovereign tribes residing in Oklahoma. This compact represents a continuing and mutually beneficial partnership. The recent action of Gov. Stitt puts into question his sincerity to work with us in a cooperative manner moving ahead. We are resolute in our position, and it is our hope Gov. Stitt and his advisers will not attempt any bad faith interference on the compact which could set back the progress we have achieved by working together."
In response to the resolution, Stitt asserted that the 15-year old compact will expire on Jan. 1, and that during his campaign for governor, he was transparent about seeking a "fair-market deal" with the tribes. The ITC, however, does not agree with him.
During a Cherokee Nation Rules Committee Meeting Monday, Assistant Attorney General Chrissi Nimmo said the Cherokee Nation and ITC believe the compact is actually supposed to renew in January.
"There's an evergreen provision in the compact that says unless it's renegotiated, it renews under the same terms for 15 years," she said. "I won't get into the nitty-gritty legal detail of that today, because obviously this is an ongoing issue. It's something that could possibly lead to litigation."
Nimmo also said the tribes were given no elaboration on Stitt's intention to renegotiate and were only told the compact would expire. Cherokee Nation Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd said he has been reading up on the cost of Stitt's January inauguration.
"[It cost] $2.4 million for an inauguration, and they're pulling back the reins on what we do as tribes and the contributions that we make in the state: creating jobs, building roads, health care, education - I can go on - and they're wanting to pull back the reins on what we do?" Byrd asked. "I don't know where the advice is coming from."
The tribe's business arm, Cherokee Nation Businesses, generates an annual economic impact of $2.03 billion within Northeastern Oklahoma. Fifty-seven percent of its revenue comes from gaming and 43 percent from diversified businesses. Nimmo elaborated on Byrd's point, saying the Cherokee Nation invests millions of dollars through its partnerships with local municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and other service entities.
"We need to make sure that people in these communities understand that the exclusivity fee we pay to the state every month is only a small part of what we do in our communities," said Nimmo. "It's a great message and I think we need to scream it from the rooftops in the coming six months, just because what you hear people saying is, 'We want the tribes to pay their fair share.' We know that not only do we pay our fair share, but we benefit people throughout our entire community and even outside of our community."
Nimmo said if there were no compact with the state, which allows for Class III gaming, the tribe could still operate Class II gaming without paying any money to the state.
District 3 Councilor David Walkingstick said the tribe has the ability to leverage the state, but asked what would happen if tribes and the state can't come to terms.
"That could cause a bad relationship with the state, and who's to say that the state of Oklahoma couldn't go down the same path that the state of Arkansas did with state-regulated gaming, where a constituent gets a petition going, then it gets to a constitutional referendum, and then it goes to the vote of Oklahoma citizens, and now we have state-regulated gaming," he said. "And let's say there are some oil people that are very influential and they start constructing big casinos that compete with our tribal dollars."
Walkingstick added that although the gaming industry is "highly saturated," tribes are still building casinos, and there's still a market large enough to be profitable for state-regulated gaming.
Meanwhile, District 9 Councilor Mike Shambaugh reminded the Tribal Council that the Cherokee Nation is sovereign.
"The state can tell us some things to do, but they can't tell us everything to do," he said. "I think that's something we need to remember. We are a sovereign nation and there are some things we are in control of."
In a Daily Press Saturday Forum last weekend, readers were asked for their opinions on the gaming compact issue. Many believe the tribes already pay enough in fees, while very few said they believe the Native nations should cough up more.
Russel Luper said the tribes shouldn't pay a dime, but instead should be compensated.
"The Native tribes are sovereign nations and should never negotiate with the state," Luper wrote. "The state should be paying the tribes for the use of their lands in Oklahoma. The tribes owe the state nothing."
There is some dissent. Brent Been pointed out that the Cherokee Nation was preparing to give all of its elected officials raises, until legislation was introduced to block the salary increases.
"It seems to me that the Cherokee Nation should have no trouble affording a 20-25 percent 'exclusivity fee' if the chief, and deputy chief, and council are set to receive massive salary increases," Been wrote.
Local resident Brett Hiseley suggested increased fees could help the state, but didn't appear to trust the money would be used wisely.
"If I thought the state would actually use the funds to fund schools, fix roads and infrastructure and other things, I'd be more on board with it," Hiseley wrote.
There were also readers who said they just want what is best for both parties.
Elizabeth Wulf called it a "tricky situation with no clear answers."
"I do believe the unique history of out state should play into any decisions made," Wulf wrote. "But I also believe that a healthy back and forth between two sides of any topic is also imperative to the health of both parties. I hope to see this fairly explored and a happy resolution on both sides. This doesn't mean one side or the other get 100 percent of their way."
An online poll was taken on Daily Press website wherein readers were asked whether the compact should be renegotiated. The results varied vastly, compared to responses in the Saturday Forum.
Out of the 104 respondents, 24 said, "Yes, the rate should be comparable to other states, 20-25 percent." Another 20 answered, "Yes, but not as much as other states, perhaps 10-15 percent." Then 22 answered "No, because the current rate is about right;" and 25 answered, "No, and in fact, the rates should be lower."
Read more
To see more comments on the exclusivity fees and opinions on Gov. Stitt's intentions, go to www.facebook.com/tdpress and scroll down to the July 13 Saturday Forum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.