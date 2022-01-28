The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, as well as positions of the principal chief, deputy chief and speaker of the Council, received pay raises this week after the Citizen Committee on Compensation announced adjustments to the compensation of the tribe’s elected officials.
Elected officials’ base salaries will increase by an average of 26 percent per year over the next three years. They saw an immediate salary increase Thursday, with the chief’s salary going from $190,000 to $299,000; deputy chief, from $114,000 to $180,000; speaker of the Council, $75,000 to $111,000; and Council members, $63,000 to $99,000.
The raises come after the Tribal Council voted in 2019 to reject pay increases. However, these raises were free from votes of the Council, as new laws have since made the committee solely responsible for reviewing the compensation for officials and making any adjustments.
“The committee, not elected officials, are putting these increases into effect,” Deacon Turner, committee chair, said in a press release. “Our actions begin bringing compensation for our elected officials closer to their peers in other tribes and executives in institutions of comparable size. The committee also found that the salaries of hundreds of leadership and professional positions at Cherokee Nation have higher pay levels than our chief and deputy chief.”
According to the committee’s report, the pay hikes represent a combination of cost of living and merit increase at approximately 3 percent of the base salary. Employees receive an increase to their base pay if they have room to move up in their current salary range, in most circumstances. Employees at the top of their salary ranges receive lump sum payments based on the same percent increase.
So elected officials will receive the same lump sum benefit beginning in fiscal year 2022, based on the average employee pay raise. Starting in fiscal year 2025, the annual increases will go to the officials’ base pay, rather than lump sum payment. That means by fiscal year 2025, the chief’s salary would go to $365,000; deputy chief, $220,000; speaker of the Council, $133,000; and Council members, $121,000.
Tribal Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh said he didn’t seek public office based on the salary.
“I ran for office in order to serve the Cherokee people,” he said. “I believe this is a sentiment shared among all Cherokee Nation elected officials. However, compensation for elected officials is necessary given the high demands that serving in office places on those who serve now and those who will serve in the future. We can choose to politicize the pay of elected officials or we can, as the Council chose to do, take the politics out of the issue and entrust Cherokee citizens to take action.”
The compensation committee is composed of five members. The principal chief appoints two members, the Tribal Council picks two, and the final member is selected by the other four members. Committee members include Turner, Teresa Adair, Lyndon Emberton, Curtis Bruehl, and Suzanne Gilstrap.
"The committee’s membership predates the terms of office of our current chief and deputy chief, as well as that of many council members,” Shambaugh said. “The committee is simply a group of Cherokee men and women appointed to a position of trust and meeting their obligation under the law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.