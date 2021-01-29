Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill updated the Tribal Council on the tribe's ongoing litigation during a Rules Committee meeting Thursday.
Hill said her office is starting to receive the first case referrals from federal courts after the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling. Those came from the U.S. District Court for Northern District of Oklahoma for acts that occurred on the Cherokee Nation reservation.
"So the United States has looked at cases they're sending to us and saying, 'We're not going to prosecute these cases, but we believe they should be referred to you for prosecution.' These are cases that happened on the reservation, not cases that happened on tribal trust or restricted land," said Hill.
The tribe has been putting more funding into expanding its criminal justice system. To deal with the influx in case loads, Hill has hired a new paralegal and is looking for more attorneys to serve on her staff. She said these will be the first of many cases referred to the tribe, and she expects there to be more by the time the Tribal Council meets again.
After the tribe had to shut down its businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cherokee Nation sought coverage for its losses from insurers. Several months ago, the tribe filed suit against several insurance companies in the District Court of Cherokee County, and recently was awarded a partial summary judgment stating its policies with insurers provides business interruption coverage for COVID-19-related losses.
"I'm pleased to report the District Court of Cherokee County recently ruled in our favor on several legal issues, which were important to the case," said Hill. "It's not concluded, but having those rulings by the district court that the law is what we believe it was, and that they are going to be required to cover those losses, is a good step forward. It's a long way from over, but I wanted to report to you that we've had a positive outcome in that case in Cherokee County."
The Cherokee Nation, which maintains 10 casinos in Northeast Oklahoma, filed suit against the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians after it notified the National Indian Gaming Commission that it intended to initiate gaming and licensing for gaming at the new River Brewhouse.
"The Nation filed suit in the northern district, asking that they not be able to license those activities," said Hill. "Fortunately, the UKB has voluntarily withdrawn its notice to the NIGC at this point, so that was a welcome change. And we likewise withdrew our suit when they withdrew their notice to the NIGC."
In another case involving both local tribes, the UKB challenged the Cherokee Nation's tribal court system in federal court, arguing that CN's courts were illegitimate and lacked authority to decide cases involving Cherokee children. Hill said the federal court ruled against the UKB in that case, but it's been appealed to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. The UKB's opening brief is due Feb. 26.
