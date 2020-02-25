A recent New York Times article suggested that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s citizenship with the Cherokee Nation is under question, and that his ancestor bought his way onto the Dawes Rolls. But the tribe itself has not made similar claims.
The Cherokee Nation, along with several other indigenous nations, is embroiled in a legal battle over their gaming compacts. Stitt wants to renegotiate the deals, suggesting each tribe pay the state 25 percent of casino revenues. The tribes believe the compacts automatically renewed at the first of the year.
“Gov. Kevin Stitt is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and our tribe does not dis-enroll our tribal citizens, nor is the Nation associated with any related petitions,” the Cherokee Nation Communications said in a statement issued Tuesday, Feb. 25.
According to the New York Times, which through a partnership with High Country News reviewed tribal membership documents from 1900, CN lawyers once argued against the enrollment of Stitt’s ancestor, Francis Dawson. The tribal officials of the early 1900s reportedly believed Dawson pretended to be Cherokee and had bribed Cherokee commissioners to acquire free land and other benefits.
Tahlequah Cherokee Nation genealogist David Cornsilk, who did not speak on behalf of the tribe, told the Times that Stitt does not have any other documented Cherokee ancestry besides Francis Dawson. The NYT report also states that Dawson’s legal representative was later convicted of fraud, and that CN lawyers tried to remove Stitt’s ancestor from the Dawes Rolls, but that action was halted by federal officials.
Stitt has called the claims that his Cherokee lineage is not genuine “unsubstantiated slander.”
The Cherokee, Choctaw, and Chickasaw Nations first sued Stitt in federal court in January, and the Citizen Potawatomi and Muscogee (Creek) Nations later through their hats into the ring. In February, Timothy D. DeGiusti, chief U.S. district judge in the Western District of Oklahoma, ordered all parties of the litigation into mediation. They have until March 31 to finish mediation and try to find common ground on whether the gaming compact automatically renewed Jan. 1.
