Jan. 3
The Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata will be holding a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Jan. 7
Cherokee Nation Public Health is holding smoking cessation classes at 1296 Skill Center Circle in Tahlequah. This is a six-week course on how to quit smoking. It is free and open to the public. Contact Public Health Educator Sonya Davidson at sonya-davidson@cherokee.org for more information including the time.
Jan. 8-Feb. 5
Cherokee Nation Public Health smoking cessation classes will be held from 3-4 p.m. at the Redbird Smith Health Center Community Conference Room, at 301 S. JT Stites St., in Sallisaw. This will be free and open to the public. Contact Public Health Educator Steven Hatcher at steven-hatcher@cherokee.org for more information.
Jan. 8
The Cherokee Nation Registration Outreach Program will be in Stilwell from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch break from 12-1 p.m. Staff will be able to assist in registration applications and answer any questions. For more information, call 918-696-3124.
Jan. 9
Great Expectations Class, formerly the new OB enrollment class, is from 8-11:45 a.m. at the new Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center building at 19600 E. Ross St. in Tahlequah on the first floor of the east Education Conference Room. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 539-234-0539.
Jan. 15
The Cherokee Nation Registration Outreach Program will be in Jay from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch breaks from 12-1 p.m. Staff will be able to assist in registration applications and answer any questions. For more information, call 918-253-3243.
Jan. 16
Cervical Awareness Health Fair will be held at the Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw in the east entrance of the second building, from 9-11 a.m. For more information, contact Neona Flynn at 98-774-1424. Free and open to the public.
Jan. 17
Traditional foods demonstration on venison. All are welcome to attend and learn about the preparation of venison, a food source of the Cherokee for many years. The class is held at the Three Rivers Health Center at 1001 S. 41st St. East, in Muskogee, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact Public Health Educator Ben Buckskin at ben-buckskin@cherokee.org for more information.
Smoking cessation classes held at Cherokee Nation Vinita Health Center at 27371 S. 4410 Road in Vinita at 5:30 p.m. This will be a six-week course. For more information, contact Public Health Educator Amy Devore at amy-devore@cherokee.org.
Jan. 20
Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex and satellite offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. W.W. Hastings Hospital emergency services, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and Cherokee Nation EMS will still be operational.
Jan. 22
Cherokee Nation Registration Outreach Program will be in Vinita from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch breaks from 12-1 p.m. Staff will be able to assist in registration applications and answer any questions. For more information, call 918-256-4576.
