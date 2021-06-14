The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council passed the Anti-Harassment Act of 2021 during a regular meeting Monday night.
According to the act’s language, “unlawful harassment” includes unlawful violence, a credible threat of violence, or a knowing and willful course of conduct directed at a specific person which seriously alarms, annoys, harasses, or is detrimental to such person, and which serves no legitimate or lawful purpose.
Any citizen 18 and older who willfully disobeys a civil ant-harassment protection order would be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for a term not to exceed one year; a fine not to exceed $3,000; or both.
District 7 Tribal Councilor Canaan Duncan said misinformation being spread online has prompted concern among his constituents that their constitutional rights are not being protected. He asked CN Attorney General Sara Hill to explain more about the law, and she told him it was not a red flag law, that it did not give authority to take firearms away from legal gun owners, and that it was a routine part of civil protective order laws in the state.
“I consider it an extension of an important law and an important protection out of the domestic violence context, and sometimes there are situations that arise ... where there are people who aren’t in a dating relationship and who aren’t family, who face threats of violence from other people,” Hill said. “So it expands – I think in a necessary and useful way – some of those protections.”
Councilors also explained that nothing in the measure's language would prohibit constitutionally protected free speech. Duncan pointed out that a section of the new law said nothing in it “shall be construed to infringe upon any constitutionally protected rights, including but not limited to, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.”
“I just wanted to point that out because there’s so much false information being spread out there,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s for political reasons or for what it is, but it’s aggravating when you see your citizens being frightened or scared about their rights being taken away, and there’s no legitimacy to it.”
District 3 Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire was the only member of the body to oppose the legislation. Earlier this month, a post on Nofire's Facebook timeline advised citizens to "say goodbye to your First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and your Second Amendment rights to bear arms." He went on to accuse the administration of wanting to "send Marshals into your home and confiscate your guns without due process or notice." During the meeting, he argued that a person could be ordered to surrender a firearm if a court issued an ex parte temporary anti-harassment protection order. Nofire also said he believes the tribe already has other laws that would protect against such harassment.
“You can take people’s guns, and then of course we have the ex parte, which means that the person who is being petitioned doesn’t have to have knowledge of it; they don’t have to have the court let you know,” Nofire said.
During his State of the Nation address, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said around 190,000 citizens have applied for assistance through the Gadugi Portal to receive assistance from the tribe.
“I feel like we’re on pace to help a lot of citizens,” he said. “We have had the goal of getting the payments out within approximately a month of the application being completed. So we’re nearing that first batch of checks to come out and we’ll provide some updates as those go out.”
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is July 12, at 5:30 p.m. All CN Tribal Council meetings can be watched on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
