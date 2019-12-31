Cherokee Nation, Stitt agree to hunting and fishing compact extension

The Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt have been at odds regarding the gaming compact between the state and Native American tribes; however, the two sides have agreed to terms on an extension of the Cherokee Nation Hunting and Fishing Compact.
This week, the Cherokee Nation and governor signed a one-year extension that was set to expire Dec. 31. The deal gives Cherokee Nation citizens who are Oklahoma residents statewide hunting and fishing rights. CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. called the extension a win-win, as it will open up $6.9 million in federal grant funding for the state’s wildlife department.
“The Hunting and Fishing Compact extension reaffirms our sovereignty and reminds us of our inherent right as Cherokees to hunt and fish on our lands, much like our ancestors have done throughout history,” said Hoskin. “Our agreement with the State of Oklahoma provides Cherokee citizens living in Oklahoma an opportunity to hunt and fish not only within our boundaries, but in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.”
The tribe will issue a minimum of 150,000 compact licenses to Oklahoma residents between the ages of 16 and 65 at a fee of $2 a license. However, the tribe has indicated it can issue its own hunting and fishing license free of charge to Cherokee citizens. Each CN citizen that receives a license has the same privileges granted by an Oklahoma hunting license, fishing license, single deer license and a single turkey license per calendar year.
The additional dollars will go towards wildlife conservation, aiding fish and wildlife management across the tribal jurisdiction and throughout the state.
“I appreciate the Cherokee Nation working in good faith with my office and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on a one-year Hunting and Fishing Compact extension,” said Stitt. “This compact creates a partnership between the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation to capture federal funds for conservation efforts across our great state while promoting hunting and fishing opportunities for members of the Cherokee Nation that are also Oklahoma residents.”
This is the second one-year extension the tribe has made with the state, after the original compact with former Gov. Mary Fallin was signed in 2016. The new extension is set to expire Dec. 31, 2020.
“Over the next year, the Cherokee Nation will continue to collaborate with the State of Oklahoma to negotiate a longer-term Hunting and Fishing Compact that will better address the needs of the Cherokee people,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha. “We look forward to those discussions and appreciate the State of Oklahoma for being a cooperative partner in this effort.”
The state also agreed to a compact extension with the Choctaw Nation, in which the tribe must purchase and issue at least 50,000 licenses that encompass the same rights of the Cherokee Nation licenses.
To request a hunting and fishing license from the Cherokee Nation, or for more information, visit cherokee.org to download or request a Hunting and Fishing Citizen Update Form.
