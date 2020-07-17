Chief, former justice discuss impact of McGirt ruling

In a new project by the Cherokee Phoenix, a virtual roundtable discussion was held between Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.; Stacy Leeds, former dean of the University of Arkansas School of Law and former justice of the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court; and Tyler Thomas, executive editor of the Cherokee Phoenix.
In the first episode of "The Cherokee Phoenix Breakdown," Hoskin and Leeds discussed the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling, which held the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's territorial boundaries remain intact, deeming much of eastern Oklahoma as a reservation. Muscogee (Creek) Nation is one of the Five Civilized Tribes, which also includes the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole Nations, and the first question on many Oklahomans' minds was: does the ruling extend to the other four of the Five Tribes.
Leeds said the ruling itself is quite narrow, as it deals specifically with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation boundaries. However, the ruling that was issued essentially says that unless there was a clear showing that Congress intended to diminish or disestablish the reservation boundaries, they remain intact.
"Now each of the tribes has a slightly different history from a legal standpoint, but it's so similar that we all presume that this case applies to all Five Tribes," said Leeds. "And, for those that are dialing in from Cherokee country, I actually argue that our treaty language is a little bit stronger than Creek Nation. So I'm quite confident that this decision applies to Cherokee Nation and also to the other three of the Five Tribes, as well."
The shared histories of the Five Tribes was one reason many presumed the ruling extended to all of them. For the tribe themselves, Hoskin said they've always felt that the reservations remained in place. Cherokee Nation actually filed an amicus brief with the court in support of the idea that the reservation was never disestablished.
"Tribes long believed that the reservations never went anywhere, but we've been working under these various federal laws and working with state officials, and we know they've had a different viewpoint over time," he said. "So now we know the answer, though."
Neither the chief or former justice were confident the ruling would turnout the way they hoped it would. Although they were skeptical, they were both pleased with the decision.
"I think all of us that have studied this case for a long time kind of knew that if the Supreme Court really interpreted the law as it existed in the books, we would win this case," said Leeds. "But there were so many rumors out there about how the sky would fall in Oklahoma if this happened, and so the concern was that the justices would fall prey to these perceived practical concerns and not uphold the law and the treaty rights."
One of the concerns presented by Justice John Roberts was the state's ability to prosecute serious crimes in the future. Hoskin said cross-deputization agreements between local and state law enforcement agencies already in place will help with that, but also that the Cherokee Nation will need to play a role in ensuring that the U.S Attorney's Office and local district attorneys have a good working relationship. He also said it will be important that the tribe has a good relationship with its congressional delegation, because he suspects Congress will react in some way to the case.
"So, mindful of that, we're going to use our good relationships with members of our congressional delegation to work with them on any legislative response to McGirt," he said. "And if there's one, and I suspect there will be one, Cherokee Nation needs to be involved in that, because if we've learned from history, if we're not engaged in the process we could get run over, and we're not going to get run over."
While it might depend on any future moves by Congress, both Hoskin and Leeds agreed that the logical conclusion to dealing with the change in jurisdictional authority will require an expansion of the tribe's criminal justice system. Leeds said the tribe might have to go back to the days of when Cherokee Nation had district courts scattered throughout its jurisdiction. She also added that the tribe's current judges could handle more court cases than it does now.
"If you had something that came up in the northern part of the Cherokee Nation, you wouldn't want those parties to all have to come to Tahlequah, so it would be a broad expansion of our judicial system," she said.
Many of people's concerns have been about the ownership of land, and taxation within the reservation. Leeds said the ruling in no way affects ownership and title of land.
"We're talking about reservation boundaries for jurisdictional purposes," she said. "So, all of these pieces of land that are already on the county tax rolls, those aren't coming off. There's already federal legislation that says after the allotment - after restriction is lifted from those lands - those lands become fully taxable."
Leeds went on to say the case could have a bigger impact on civil jurisdictional questions, such as Indian Child Welfare, and other types of taxation not related to taxing the land itself.
"The Supreme Court has been very clear in a number of cases that says the state has no inherent taxing authority inside of Indian Country, if that tax is being levied on Indians," said Leeds. "So the question about income tax, if people are receiving all of their income inside of their own tribe's jurisdiction, there's probably a very strong claim that the state has no taxing authority over that piece of activity."
Hoskin and Leeds discussed more potential impacts of the Supreme Court ruling, including how it could affect the tribe's court battle with Gov. Kevin Stitt over gaming compacts.
To hear the full conversation, visit www.cherokeephoenix.org, or visit the Cherokee Phoenix Facebook page.
