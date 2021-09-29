DURANT, OK - The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority is giving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine "booster dose" to those authorized to receive it by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
At this time, individuals qualified for the booster dose are those who received their initial Pfizer series at least six months prior and who are also 65-years old and older, residents in long-term care settings, 18- to 64-years old with underlying medical conditions, 18- to 64-years old who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.
"The COVID-19 vaccination is our best defense against contracting a severe case of the virus or being a carrier who passes it unknowingly to others. I encourage everyone to follow the guidelines for their age and medical conditions, getting their vaccination and booster when appropriate," said Captain Clinton Bullock, Director of Pharmacy for Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
The Pfizer vaccination is available at the Talihina, Poteau, and Durant CNHSA locations. Anyone, regardless of native status or residency, can get their dose of the vaccine, whether it's one of the initial shots or their third "booster" dose.
The FDA has not approved the Pfizer booster dose for the general public yet. CNHSA follows their guidance and will offer the booster to the general public if authorized.
For individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson brand vaccinations for their initial dose, there is not a recommendation at this time for an additional dose of vaccine. CNHSA will provide boosters for those brands should the FDA recommend and approve them.
Those who meet the criteria and received their initial two doses of Pfizer vaccine can schedule their appointment now by using your myCNHSA app, visiting my.CNHSA.com, or call 800-726-7000 extension 6. Visit choctawnation.com/covid-19 for a list of conditions qualifying for the "booster dose."
