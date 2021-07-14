The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council was updated on court proceedings and criminal matters during a rules committee meeting Tuesday.
Cherokee Nation Marshal Service Director Shannon Buhl said his department has been busy lately.
“We’ve had 83 prisoner transports just this month,” he said. “If you can imagine going to 13 jails throughout our 14 counties – picking up one or two prisoners, getting them to court – it has pretty much taken up a lion’s share of the marshals’ time.”
According to Buhl, the Marshal Service has hired six new employees, who will be leaving for Artesia, New Mexico, for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Another hire was slated to begin work Wednesday, and had already completed their training at FLETC.
Councilors discussed issues with agencies in some municipalities not adhering to the McGirt decision, claiming the Curtis Act gives them the authority to prosecute crimes by or against Indians that occur within their city limits, and on the reservation.
“Some municipalities are under the mistaken belief that they have authority under the Curtis Act – that somehow the municipalities have authority the state itself lacks,” CN Attorney General Sara Hill said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a winning legal argument for those municipalities.”
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals granted a stay in the case of Shawn Bosse, a non-Native convicted for the murder of a woman and her two young children. The decision resulted in Bosse's remaining in state custody while the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office prepares to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to retain jurisdiction over cases in which non-Natives commit crimes against Natives.
“The state of Oklahoma has indicated it intends to ask for cert [writ if certiorari] from the U.S. Supreme Court on a couple of different issues,” Hill said. “This was under the previous attorney general, so we’re not sure what issues they’re going to try and put in front of the Supreme Court.”
Hill said the cert petition briefing will begin in early August. If the high court accepts the state’s petition, oral arguments would likely occur between February and June of 2022, with a decision being made by June or July of 2022.
The council passed a resolution supporting the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative and encouraging similar efforts by the Cherokee Nation.
Another item to discuss the Cherokee Nation Stomp Grounds Preservation Act was tabled.
The committee also selected District 1 Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan as the interim rules committee chair.
The next Cherokee Nation rules committee meeting is tentative scheduled for Aug. 26. All Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meetings can be watched on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
