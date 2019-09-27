The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council pushed along two new initiatives to preserve the tribe's language and assist its citizens with a career path during a rules committee meeting Thursday, when councilors approved the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act and the Career Readiness Act.
Both acts still have to be passed during next month's regular tribal council meeting, but the legislation shows that Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is intent on introducing measures to the tribe's legislative branch.
The Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act authorizes the use of up to $5 million to renovate the old Cherokee Casino to consolidate all of the tribe's language programs under one roof. It also creates a new cabinet position in the CN Administration: Secretary of Language, Culture and Community.
Hoskin said he doesn't have anyone in mind and has no timetable to name the cabinet members.
"That would do what I think we need to do at the Cherokee Nation and what I intend to do, which is to reorganize our programs so that they are organizationally under one roof, not just physically under one roof," he said.
The act would also put another $1.5 million to expand the Cherokee Master Apprentice Language Program. It will also go towards additional language efforts that have already been proposed, but haven't had the funding necessary to complete.
The new center will be named after linguist Durbin Feeling, who was the first Cherokee speaker to sign the tribe's Speakers Roll Book when it was created this year.
"There's a lot of people that made a major mark on our preservation and revitalization efforts," said Hoskin. "You'd be hard pressed, I think, to find one who's done more than Durbin Feeling."
The Career Readiness Act authorizes an additional $1 million in excess of what it already has appropriated this year to go towards career readiness programs. The Cherokee Nation has multiple avenues to help people who are out of work get back on their feet, but Hoskin said the initiative will help catch those who don't qualify for current programs.
"We just want to make sure it meets that mission that I think we all kind of share, which is we want to make sure we don't leave anybody behind," he said. "We're going to continue our commitment to college scholarships, we're going to continue with the federal programs we have, but I think we also would agree that we need to do something more to catch those folks that maybe fall through the cracks that want to work. We just need to give them the tools to get to work."
Classes within the new program are slated to begin in January, and will be centered around trades like construction, plumbing, masonry, lead-based paint training, electrical work, and carpentry. Most of the classes will be in the evening and will allow participants to specialize in a particular field.
"They're short term, so that way they can get a feel and they can actually go out and work in a labor position," said Diane Kelly, executive director of CN's career services department. "And, if they want to build a career ladder, then we can work with them to do that, so they can get specialized or get their license in a specific area."
In other business, the council approved a slate of appointments. Carrie Philpott and Farrell Prater were appointed as members of the Registration Committee.
Valerie Rogers and Brandi Payton were reappointed and appointed, respectively, as board members of the Comprehensive Care Agency (PACE).
Wayne Coldwell was appointed as a board member of Cherokee Health Partners. Meanwhile, Brian Hail, Ricky Kelly, Dr. Roger Montgomery, Ami Sams, and Dr. Stephen Jones were all reappointed to the Cherokee Health Partners board.
The council decided to create a work group to address election reform.
The next regular meeting of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council Rules Committee is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 31 at 1 p.m., at the W.W. Keeler Complex.
