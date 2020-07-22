The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a resolution supporting the renaming of the Washington Redskins, and also an act establishing the Cherokee Nation Department of Emergency Management during a regular meeting Monday.
As the Washington NFL organization has recently decided to change its name, Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd proposed a resolution in support of the idea. It was approved unanimously by the council.
"There's a lot of tribes that do not have the luxury of living in a state like we do here in Oklahoma," said Byrd, during a rules committee meeting. "Certain states just really have a difficult time of having mascots imposed on them, so they would really appreciate this."
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cherokee Nation Emergency Management Act, according to the legislation, is to ensure the tribe can adequately mitigate, respond and recover from disasters and emergencies. It gives Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and the executive branch emergency powers. Following a declaration of a state of emergency, the chief will have the authority to issue any public proclamations and to place in effect any restrictions necessary "in order to more effectively protect the lives and property of citizens…"
Byrd said he presented it to the tribe a few months ago.
"This is to enhance and enable the executive branch to take care of this emergency," he said. "We didn't have really a code in place. We were taking care of business and we did it in a good way, but actually I thought we needed some type of code to make sure that the chief and his staff had the resources to take care of this."
Among other business, the council approved an act to expand access for CN citizens to the CN Health Services Eyeglass Program. It expands the programs to any CN citizens living within the United States, so long as the person receives the vision screening in one of Cherokee Nation's health facilities.
"What we're looking at doing is a voucher-based program," said Todd Enlow, chief of staff. "They have to be seen inside our clinic, but by using the voucher program, it allows them to get eyeglasses from any supplier that is maybe close to them or perhaps online, thereby reducing our overall cost."
The council approved a request to submit an application to the Bureau of Indian Affairs National Tribal Broadband Grant Program. The BIA is offering a max of $50,000 for the grant, according to Travis Noland, who said the tribe's proposal is to use the funding to evaluate broadband access for rural Cherokee communities.
"So, we've done that based on the 39 Cherokee Community Buildings," said Noland. "We'll do a study of the availability of broadband, as well as the infrastructure that surrounds those facilities. What that will do is allow us to either expand or look at partnership opportunities with our rural electric cooperatives, who invest heavily in fiber, as well as other internet service providers to expand access to affordable, reliable broadband."
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is subsequently set for Aug. 10, 6 p.m., at the W.W. Keeler Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.