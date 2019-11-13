The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council modified the Motor Vehicle Licensing and Tax Code during a meeting Tuesday, giving Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. the ability to withhold funds from public schools that "refuse to recognize cultural, religious, or historical significance" of the tribe, or are not proactive in addressing anti-Native issues.
Hoskin said it's in the tribe's national interest to ensure Cherokee students attending public schools that receive funding from CN will have their rights to cultural activities protected, such as wearing an eagle feather during a graduation ceremony. He added that no egregious situations have occurred, and the change in the code's language allows the tribe to "work with schools that might need some guidance with respect to adhering to those protected activities that students can engage in at school."
Examples in which the tribe would mull whether a school's funding should be affected include: "Schools that prohibit native students from wearing cultural or religious regalia during graduation or other milestone events; schools that refuse to address issues regarding native mascots and logos; and/or schools that refuse to properly address other issues affecting Cherokee students."
"I think it will continue to be a harmonious relationship, but I have heard enough over the years from constituents, from council members, that we ought to mean what we say when we say the rights ought to be respected, and that this is a considerable amount of money that we transfer to the schools to support public education, which we do," said Hoskin. "That's the essence of it. This language, I think, leads with being cooperative and extending a hand of guidance."
The council also confirmed resolutions to reappoint John Sparks and appoint Shawna Baker as members of the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission. The nomination of Kristy Sturgill as an editorial board member of the Cherokee Phoenix was approved.
The council also approved the reappointment of Roberta Gibson as a board member of the Sequoyah High School Board of Education.
An act amending the compensation for editorial board members of the Cherokee Phoenix was passed, as the monthly stipend for board officers will be $700 and for board members $600.
The council OK'd a resolution authorizing the tribe to incur indebtedness and authorizing the approval of a lease-purchase agreement and limited waiver of sovereign immunity to Oklahoma State Bank.
The council also approve the donation of surplus, as the tribe will give specialized bicycles to the Tahlequah Police Department.
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is Dec. 16, at 6 p.m., at the W.W. Keeler Complex.
