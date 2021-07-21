A candidate in an upcoming Cherokee Nation run-off election was charged Wednesday with accepting an illegal campaign contribution.
CN Attorney General Sara Hill filed the charges against Bobby Slover, candidate for the District 2 Tribal Council seat. The complaint alleges he knowingly accepted a contribution of $1,000 from a legal entity, which is a crime under the tribe’s election law. An arrest warrant was issued for Slover, who turned himself into the Cherokee County Detention Center and was given a $1,000 bond.
In his affidavit of probable cause for the warrant, CN Marshal Service Investigator Erik Fuson said he conducted an interview with Jeffery McCarty at his business, Action Floors LLC. The man told Fuson he asked Slover if needed a donation to help with his campaign, to which Slover said yes. A check for $1,000 was then written to Slover by Action Floors LLC co-owner Darla McCarty from the business’s checking account.
Slover confirmed with Fuson that he had received a check, and kept it in his wallet for two or three weeks before finally depositing it into his checking account.
This arrest comes after Lisa Cookson, a volunteer for Slover’s campaign, was arrested in May on one count of election fraud and one count of false personation. AG Hill then added five new charges of false personation against her for fraudulently preparing, altering and singing more than 90 absentee ballot request forms presented to the CN Election Commission without the knowledge or consent of voters, between January and April of 2021.
“The Cherokee Nation Attorney General's Office takes election fraud allegations very seriously,” Hill said in June when Cookson’s additional charges were filed. “It remains vitally important that tribal election laws are enforced in order to protect the rights of Cherokee Nation citizens and to uphold the integrity of our electoral process.”
