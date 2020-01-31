The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council discussed a new medical marijuana policy for its employees during a Rules Committee meeting Thursday.
CN officials also confirmed two nominations to the Tax Commission and shot down an act related to the use of certain tribal traditions, customs and culture in legal proceedings involving Cherokee children.
Councilors discussed a new policy preventing applicants for CN government positions from being discriminated against or penalized for testing positive for THC, if they have their medical marijuana licenses. Chief of Staff Todd Enlow said the change will save the tribe tens of thousands of dollars by no longer including random drug testing. For the now, the policy has not been implemented for employees of Cherokee Nation Businesses or Cherokee Nation Entertainment.
"This is just policy that affects Cherokee Nation employees," said Enlow. "We have provided this to the other entities for their review and consideration. They are reviewing these policies themselves and seeing if they can adapt it to their situations as well."
CN employees cannot use marijuana during work hours, and if there is reasonable suspicion to believe they are, the tribe can ask them to take drug tests. Aside from that, Enlow said, the tribe is considering medical marijuana as it would any other prescription provided by a licensed physician.
District 9 Councilor Mike Shambaugh asked if other tribes are growing marijuana or entering the medical marijuana market.
Enlow said he believes some bans have been lifted in federal laws to allow tribal entities to engage in the medical marijuana business.
"And that's one of the reasons the chief has asked for this workgroup to look at it, not only from an employment standpoint and usage, but also industrial hemp and other things we could and potentially should use inside the service delivery or business interests," said Enlow.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced last week the new workgroup to study issues related to hemp and cannabis in fields such as commerce, health care and agriculture. Members of the workgroup include: Chad Harsha, secretary of Natural Resources; Tina Glory-Jordan, Secretary of State; Enlow; Paden Qualls, assistant attorney general; Andy McMillan, of CNB; Kim Teehee, executive director of Government Relations; and Dr. Roger Montgomery, of Cherokee Nation Health Services.
"As chief, I want well-informed policy, and the team we have assembled will be a great asset in that regard," Hoskin said in a press release. "I believe there are opportunities for Cherokee Nation, our businesses and our citizens to benefit from this emerging industry. But we need to move forward carefully and responsibly and in absolute strict adherence to the law in order to ensure success and sustainability."
The workgroup hopes to have a report delivered to the council by late May.
District 3 Councilor Wes Nofire proposed an act to amend the Cherokee Nation Code Annotated, which would allow certain Cherokee traditions, customs, and culture to be incorporated into legal proceedings involving Cherokee children. The purpose would be ensure Cherokee elders are "respected and recognized by the [Cherokee] District Courts as competent expert witnessed to provide evidence of Cherokee traditions, customs and culture."
Although Nofire made a motion to pass the act, District 12 Councilor Dora Patzkowski made a motion to table it indefinitely, which superseded the motion for approval. Patzkowski, Shambaugh, District 1 Councilor Rex Jordan, District 2 Councilor and Speaker Joe Byrd, District 4 Councilor Mike Dobbins, District 5 Councilor E.O. Smith, District 7 Councilor Canaan Duncan, District 11 Councilor Victoria Vasquez, District 13 Councilor Joe Deere, District 14 Councilor Keith Austin, and District 15 Councilor Janees Taylor all approved the motion to table.
Byrd said the reason he voted to table is because of pending litigation regarding the tribe's recent Indian Child Welfare Act hearing in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.
Nofire, District 6 Councilor Daryl Legg, District 8 Shawn Crittenden, District 10 Councilor Harley Buzzard, At-Large Councilor Julia Coates, and At-Large Councilor Mary Baker Shaw opposed the motion to table.
The council approved the renomination of Michael Doublehead and Steve Wilson as commissioners of the Cherokee Nation Tax Commission.
What's next
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council's next rules committee meeting is Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
