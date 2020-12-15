Cherokee Nation Health Services received its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines Monday, and plans to start administering the doses Tuesday morning.
Dr. Stephen Jones, executive director of CNHS, said a representative of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was in attendance to witness the transfer of custody of the first 950 doses allocated to the tribe. He said CNHS had to choose between receiving the vaccines from either the state or Indian Health Services.
"We felt like the lines of communication were much better with IHS than they were with the state," said Jones. "The state seems to be confused in a lot of ways… We felt like it was the best route and as a result we received our first allocation, so we felt like we made a good decision there and we'll continue to work with IHS moving forward."
CNHS will administer the first allocation of Pfizer vaccines to its frontline health care workers, and then begin to offer them to the tribe's elders.
The health system is not aware of when exactly it will receive more doses, but expects at least two more smaller allocations in the coming weeks.
Jones said administering the COVID-19 vaccines will not be similar to distributing flu immunizations.
"This is not something that we can just send teams out to start inoculating people," he said. "There are specific requirements with consent; there are specific requirements to report how and who we administer the vaccines to."
The freezer that contains the vaccines can only be opened twice a day. It takes approximately two hours once health officials access the vaccines to pull out enough of it to use, to have it warmed up to room temperature and diluted.
Once it is diluted, workers have six hours to use it before it spoils.
Jones said it is CNHS's goal to ensure that not one dose goes to waste, and that patients will have to be monitored for 15 minutes after the injection for any adverse effects.
"So the people getting inoculated must be visually monitored for 15 minutes," said Jones. "Patients must return in 21 days after the injection to receive their booster injection. And then seven days after that is when you start to see your levels of immunity rise."
During a Tribal Council meeting Monday, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the vaccine will be the best tool for eradicating the virus, but said people still need to remain vigilant and take other precautions.
"It's going to be a while until everybody gets the vaccine," he said. "The most important thing we can do is what everyone in this room is doing, which is respecting social distancing. We're wearing a mask and we're taking those other measures. Those are also things we still need to do in our communities."
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the Moderna vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization this week. Jones said the first shipments of those vaccines should come sometime around Christmas.
