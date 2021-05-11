Republican Congressman Tom Cole, OK-4, introduced legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday that would authorize the Cherokee Nation, Chickasaw Nation, and state of Oklahoma to enter into agreements and compacts without federal government involvement.
The move comes on the heels of the Supreme Court's McGirt decision, which has created a pile of work for federal and tribal prosecutors, since the state no longer has jurisdiction over cases involving tribal citizens on reservation land.
“Consistent with the diligent work done and progress made with state and tribal partners, this legislation does not mandate how Oklahoma, the Chickasaw Nation and the Cherokee Nation should come to agreement. Instead, the legislation would give them an avenue to decide independently, rightly ensuring that any decision directly affecting Oklahoma or these tribes is made at the state and local level,” said Cole.
According to the bill’s text, nothing in the Cherokee Nation and Chickasaw Nation Criminal Jurisdiction Compacting Act waives the sovereign immunity of either tribe, and it does not affect their authority. Should Congress approve, Oklahoma could exercise criminal jurisdiction over offenses committed by or against Natives within the reservations.
The act stipulates any compact between the tribes and the state could be revoked by either party, given a one-year notice. The U.S. Attorney General could provide assistance in developing or implementing compacts at the request of a tribe. Those convicted in tribal court and sentenced to more than six months could also serve their time in the nearest federal facility.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said compacting will allow the tribe to decide how best to address its own needs.
“It is a solution that will only increase our options so justice can always be served, and so victims and their families – both Native and non-Native – don’t have to worry about their cases falling through the gaps,” Hoskin said.
According to the chief, any compact with the state would have to receive approval from the Council of the Cherokee Nation.
