Most elections turn contentious at times, which can be understandable due to differing views and philosophies.
Likewise, a candidate’s supporters can often go all in for whatever reason, and often they can want their candidate to win so badly they will do nearly anything to get them elected.
While pointing out differences between candidates and a candidate’s past actions are all fair game, it is not appropriate to bully, make threats, or harm a candidate or their supporters. In fact, not only is it not appropriate, but it can also become outright illegal.
There have been disturbing reports coming from camps in the upcoming Cherokee Nation elections where candidates have not only felt threatened, but actually have been – either through verbal means, anonymous mail, or otherwise.
The names of the actual candidates who have been or at least felt threatened are irrelevant, because it doesn’t matter who they are, but that these events have actually occurred. There have been no accusations made of these candidates’ opponents being involved either directly or indirectly, only their supporters. In fact, it would be unwise of a candidate to do this because of the closeness of Cherokee communities. In most cases, these actions would backfire and create more support for the harmed or threatened candidate. Besides, real Native people – and real Americans in general – would support healthy debate, free speech, and the sharing of differing ideas on how to best lead a government and its people forward.
Sadly, this is nothing new. Throughout history, there have been threats and actions to hurt or totally remove candidates who are out to lead governments. These stories and attempts go all the way back to biblical Old Testament times and possibly even before, and these are just the stories we know about of the rulers or serious contenders of the time. The countless unknown candidates, many who never even got a campaign going, will never be completely known.
It’s difficult to organize, announce, and actually get enough support to truly campaign in an election of any size. In many respects, it’s even more difficult to do this for more centralized elections because of the closeness of families and friends in local or tribal elections. That’s why it is so important to citizens, either of a tribal nation or as Americans, to enjoy the rights we have to freedom of speech and the rights to support who we want without regard to repercussions.
There was a candidate in a recent debate who made it clear in opening remarks that this candidate was not running “against” the others on the stage but running “for” said office. This was a great way to look at the candidacy.
What is also disgusting is the way the world has gotten, thanks to childishness actions of adults – especially on social media, where strangers can hide behind keyboards and fake names to be bullyish and mean to those who don’t agree with them. I have often joked with those I know when they act as if hearing my opinion is fine, as long as it is the same as theirs, but if we differ, they don’t want to hear it. Usually, it draws a chuckle and a realization that we can think different on a topic and still be friends or loved ones.
In all instances, respect is needed more than anything. Respecting one’s rights to think independently and cherishing freedom to differ is what makes being Native and American great.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
