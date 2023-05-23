“There’s battle lines being drawn” go the lyrics to the 1960s hit “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield.
Of course, the song was speaking to the turmoil of that era, from the fight for civil rights here at home, to the worsening situation overseas in Vietnam. But it seems a good fit for the way some congressional districts are determined.
At times, the left and the right wage figurative battles over the drawing of district lines, jockeying for power in hopes of gaining additional seats in the House of Representatives. States that are predominantly ruled by one party are susceptible to the ruling party’s drawing congressional district lines in such a way that favors the party in power. That’s the dreaded “gerrymander” you hear so much about. It’s a game both sides play. But it isn’t the only way of doing things.
The site Ballotpedia gives us some insight as to the process of drawing district lines, stating, “The states themselves determine their own redistricting methods. These methods vary from state to state and, sometimes, within a state (for example, different methods may apply to congressional redistricting than to state legislative redistricting).”
Ballotpedia also gives a breakdown on these methods and how many states use them.
“In 33 states, state legislatures play the dominant role in congressional redistricting,” Ballotpedia states. “In eight states, commissions draw congressional district lines. In two states, hybrid systems are used, in which the legislatures share redistricting authority with commissions. The remaining states comprise one congressional district each, rendering redistricting unnecessary.”
We should all hope districting is handled in such a way that is fair, and accurately represents the citizens of that district, but unfortunately, that is not always the case.
In some states, it isn’t so much of a problem. The states that have such small populations that they only have one congressional seat have nothing to fight about, as their one district occupies the entire state. In our state of Oklahoma, which is so overwhelmingly “red” that each of our 77 counties voted Republican in the last four presidential elections, nothing would change, no matter how you drew the lines.
But in the states that do have issues with gerrymandering, perhaps someone could come up with a new method for drawing district lines. Advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence and other types of software, could possibly provide more fair and unbiased ways of determining districts so that they most accurately represent the constituents of a given state. It’s a novel idea, but perhaps one that should be tried.
Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis once wrote in a ruling that, “a single courageous State may, if its citizens choose, serve as a laboratory; and try novel social and economic experiments without risk to the rest of the country.” So will a state “serve as a laboratory” and experiment with the use of technology to assist in the drawing of congressional districts? If successful, such an endeavor could set an example for other states.
Of course, the biggest hurdle would be getting the parties and the legislatures of a given state to relinquish power. But using technological assistance in this process would certainly be an interesting experiment. If such a process was successful in providing more fair and more accurate representation, it could be a method for other states to consider if they so choose.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
