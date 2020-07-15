District Attorney Jack Thorp met with Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee Nations officials in regard to the recent Supreme Court ruling that held the eastern portion of Oklahoma remains a reservation.
According to a press release, on Monday, July 13, attorney generals for both tribes, law enforcement leaders from Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner Counties, representatives of Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and Grand River Dam Authority, and agents assigned with the office of Attorney General Mike Hunter gathered at the Cherokee County Courthouse to meet with Thorp.
"The purpose of the meeting was to educate state, county, and city law enforcement leaders with the ramifications of the McGirt ruling, and the necessity to join with, and cross-deputize law enforcement officers with the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police and the Cherokee Marshals," Thorp said in the release.
In McGirt v. Oklahoma, Jimmy McGirt, a Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen convicted of sex crimes against a child, argued the state should not be allowed to prosecute him, because the crime was committed within the tribe's historical boundaries, and that the reservation was never disestablished. As a result, McGirt argued, he could only be tried in federal court.
"Based upon the court's ruling in McGirt, the entirety of District 27 is Cherokee or Creek Reservation. We have always worked with and respected the Cherokee Nation, and we look forward to building a similar relationship with Creek Nation," Thorp told law enforcement leaders. "Based upon the discussion I have had with both tribes, I am confident that our relationship will prosper and we (the state, Cherokee and Creek Nations) all see the need for partnership in the criminal justice realm. I am convinced that working together, we can continue to protect citizens and fight crime. I have always been in awe of all the good Cherokee Nation has done for not only the citizens of the Cherokee Nation, but also the communities and counties in District 27."
Agencies in the Monday meeting were: OSBI, OHP, GRDA, Oklahoma Attorney General, Adair County Sheriff, Cherokee County Sheriff, Sequoyah County Sheriff, Wagoner County Sheriff's Offices, and Tahlequah, Hulbert, Muldrow, Vian, Sallisaw, Gore, Coweta, and Wagoner Police Departments.
