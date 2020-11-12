Cherokee Nation officials confirmed Thursday that the ICU at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah is currently full with COVID-19 patients.
“We do contract with other facilities for our patients with COVID-19 that require hospitalization, and there are limited beds available,” said a spokesperson from the CN Communications team. "The Cherokee Nation has now surpassed 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases and we implore our citizens and communities to wear masks and not gather in large groups, especially as the holiday approaches. We want to protect our Cherokee elders and families from the spread of this virus and these measures can help ensure we have enough capacity to treat our patients.”
With the increase in positive coronavirus cases, Cherokee Nation Health Services is suspending routine dental care for the next 30 days, beginning Monday, Nov. 16. Dental visits for emergencies will still be offered.
