The Tri-Community W.E.B. Association's building, for the past several years, has been a place where people can socialize and eat a decent meal. Now, the organization has received assistance from the Cherokee Nation to boost service to area residents.
As part of Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.'s initiative to bring solar energy to community centers, the tribe held a dedication for installation of 66 new solar panels Thursday. It also helped with construction of a new walk-in freezer, as TCA has undertaken multiple food security projects, along with the meals it serves to the community three times a week for $2.
"This was a combination of interest in energy efficiency and doing what we could to get behind these organizations," said Hoskin. "I'm particularly interested in solar, simply because I think we've got a problem in this country and this world with our carbon footprints. I just think if we could do something to utilize things that are available to use renewable energy, we ought to do it."
The Tri-Community Association, which serves residents in Welling, Eldon and Briggs, typically serves meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The group has closed its doors since the COVID-19 outbreak, but has created a drive-thru to continue offering an average of 125 meals per day. Since it's inception, more than 60,000 meals have been handed out.
"Having been to a lot of the buildings over the years in different roles I've had in the Cherokee Nation, I know sometimes utility bills are too high because of energy and efficiency of the appliances," said Hoskin. "So if we can lower their energy costs, an organization like this can stretch their dollars to help feed more people, which is the primary mission of this community organization."
The association has been helping distribute loads of groceries and other food it receives from the Cherokee Nation, as the tribe has been dispersing various produce to community buildings. Now that the group has a walk-in freezer, the people it serves will now be able to get their hands on a bigger variety of items.
Kevin Stretch, CN's Community and Cultural Outreach director, said the hope is to install similar appliances for all community buildings in the 14-county jurisdiction.
"This way, the Cherokee Nation can bring a semi out here to these different organizations with freezers and give them frozen food," he said. "Everybody usually comes here and gets dried goods, but in the future, they'll be able to just come here instead of going all the way to Cherokee Nation."
Among other improvements to the property is a new parking lot. The group was also given a check for new LED lights that will also be powered by the new solar panels.
J.R. Sellers, TCA president, said he's excited about the upgrades.
"I've been flabbergasted by it," said Sellers. "This is our fourth year, and we weren't getting any help. We were doing it on our own, but we're getting help now, and we can't say thank you enough for what we're getting."
Throughout the pandemic, the TCA hasn't seen as much of the usual crowd, as many are elderly and are staying home. However, Sellers said they've gained as many people as they've lost, and once the TCA is able to open its doors again, he's not sure he'll be able to fit everyone.
"This is the gathering place," said Sellers. "People will come sit around here and talk for two, three hours. It's good therapy for them. It's made friends for me that I would have never gotten any other way."
The new solar panels on the roof will likely cut utility bills for the TCA nearly in half. They'll also be able to add to the number of solar panels in the future for little cost. It's just one of many projects the tribe has been pursuing to help its rural citizens.
"It's important because our people live in the rural areas, and we know some of the communities over the years will start to wither on the vine, so to speak, unless they get an influx of resources, and Cherokee Nation is in a position to do that," said Hoskin. "So this is an area where I'm sure the families that live around here hope that for generations, their kids and grandkids will live here. But it's not going to be possible unless we step in and help with things like community projects and other efforts."
