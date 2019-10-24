Heritage Center unveils monument to Cherokee vets

The Cherokee Heritage Center unveiled a new feature on its property Wednesday, when a group gathered to dedicate a monument honoring veterans who fought at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend in 1814.
Various members of the U.S. Daughters of 1812 gathered at the CHC to dedicate the new fixture, as the group often establishes new monuments where battles in the War of 1812 were held. The organization's mission is to promote patriotism and preserve and increase the knowledge of the history of the American people, by marking historic spots, preserving documents and relics, and recording family ties and traditions.
"We have dedicated this monument in grateful recognition of the lives and service of these sons of the Cherokee Nation, whose names are forever inscribed on this monument," said Mary Raye Casper, president national. "May this monument henceforth serve to let all those who stop to read the names to reflect and to recognize the respect and honor that we have shown for these warriors."
In the War of 1812, 500 Cherokee warriors organized under the command of Col. Gideon Morgan Jr. to fight with the U.S. In the Battle of Horseshoe Bend, 18 Cherokees were killed and another 36 wounded. The battle remains the first instance of Cherokee veterans who fought with the United States.
Sitting in front of the entrance of the Heritage Center, Cherokee Nation officials and representatives watched as the monument was revealed. Director of Cherokee Nation Veterans Affairs Barbara Foreman said the new statue "thoroughly means something to people."
"The history is just wonderful," she said. "For us to be able to have a monument of this caliber here at the Heritage Center and within the Cherokee Nation, is wonderful. It just adds to the beauty of here. This in itself will be a monument that when people find out about it, they're going to come here to the Heritage Center and not just look at this monument, but look further into all of the history."
The Daughters of 1812 and the Heritage Center worked with Cooperstone Products to build the monument. Dustin Cooper said his crew of six people worked on it for around 46 hours, finished the statue Saturday, and delivered it the Center on Sunday.
"It's an honor," said Cooper. "We were blessed to be part of this. These people died to have their names put there. It's the least I could do to just be part of the creation of something to honor them."
Archivist Jerrid Miller also helped with portions of the project.
Not wanting to take much credit, he said it required a multitude of hands to accomplish; that it's "about the 'we,' instead of the 'I.'"
"I just played a little part of it," Miller said. "The historical documents - sniffing that out - that's what I do for a living, so it was really easy. My great-great-grandfather's name is up there. Being a veteran, having that warrior ethos, it all plays into it. It really is the 'we' before the 'I,' because they came before I."
Quarried at Marble City in Cherokee Nation, the base of the monument is the same stone that has found its way into being part of the Washington Monument. On one side of the fixture are names of those who were killed during the Battle of Horseshoe Bend, and the other three sides are occupied by the names of those injured.
"The others who were survivors walked the Trail of Tears, so we're working to find where they're buried here and we'll place a veterans medal on their graves," said CHC Executive Director Dr. Charles Gourd.
Check it out
The Cherokee Heritage Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is at 21192 S. Keeler Dr. in Park Hill. For more information about the new monument, call 918-456-6007.
