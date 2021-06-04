Bentonville, AR – The Museum of Native American History’s Hear Our Voices series continues June 12, at 11 a.m., with Gayle Ross, who will tell two Cherokee rabbit stories – one for children and one for all ages.
The event will be hosted on Facebook Live and Zoom. Following the stories will be a crafts presentation on how to create rattles. Free tickets are available for the Zoom meeting at monah.us. The event will also be recorded and available for later use on MONAH’s Facebook page.
Gayle Ross is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation and a direct descendant of John Ross, Principal Chief of the Cherokees during the infamous Trail of Tears. Her grandmother told stories and it is from this rich Native American heritage that Ross’s storytelling springs. During the past 25 years, Gayle has become one of the best-loved and most respected storytellers to emerge from the current surge of interest in this timeless art form.
Hear Our Voices features storytellers from various indigenous nations, brining in knowledge and wisdom through the telling of traditional oral tales. On the second Saturday of each month, MONAH hosts a new indigenous storyteller, which is curated by Ross.
The Museum of Native American History was first established in a downtown location in 2006 as the Museum of Native American Artifacts. The collection quickly outgrew the space and MONAH opened its current doors in June of 2008. Founded by David Bogle, a registered member of the Cherokee Nation, born and raised in Bentonville, the museum houses over 10,000 of the finest Native American artifacts. The museum features Bogle’s private collection, along with a number of collections donated and on loan to the museum for display. MONAH tells the 14,000-year story of Native American history through to the present with the discovery of artifacts and programming. For more information, contact info@monah.us.
