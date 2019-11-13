Before Nike and Adidas, Native Americans had their own brand of shoes to cover their feet: moccasins.
Nov. 9-16 is Rock Your Mocs Week, and natives across the world are sporting their moccasins at work, school or around town. Wearers are also encouraged to add a photo or video of their moccasins to social media with the hashtag #RockYourMocs.
According to Cherokee Arts Center Cultural Specialist Matthew Anderson, the traditional Cherokee moccasin was made from groundhog and deer hide. The makeup of the shoe hasn't changed much since before Natives were removed from their homelands, either.
"That's the other interesting thing about where we were forced from and where we came to - the wildlife, the natural resources, all of those things are very similar to what you'd still find in the [Great Smoky] Mountains," said Anderson. "We had whitetail deer and we have whitetail deer here. So I think it was very comforting to our ancestors."
While deers hides are still used to make moccasins, another less-used technique utilizes the deer's brain. Cherokees would take the brain, mix it with water, then stretch the hide on a frame and rub the mixture into it.
Cherokee National Treasure Lisa Rutherford has no desire to dip her hands into deer brains, but she said brain-tanned material is the best for moccasins.
"The oils in the brain preserve it," she said. "I have a couple of pairs that are made from brain tanned, but of course, it's a lot more expensive if it's done that way. But the feel of the leather is so different. They hold up better."
After someone walks around in a pair of moccasins for too long, the insoles tend to slide one direction and it stretches out the heel of the shoe. Brain-tanned moccasins, however, prevent the shoes from stretching too much.
While the term "moccasin" is generally used to reference all shoes found on Native Americans' feet, many tribes have their own variations. Cherokees and other southeastern tribes made the pucker-toe moccasins, which use one piece of leather.
"It's gathered up so that it puckers up the toe and ridge of the foot," said Anderson. "Then the same thing happens on the heel, just on a smaller scale - versus what you see in the Southwest, where you have a sole, a flat, two sides and a back piece. Ours are all made out of one piece of leather, and then it just wraps around the foot like a sock."
Moccasins were and are still worn for everyday purposes. In Cherokee-influenced moccasins, the flaps are decorated.
"With the Plains tribes, they put beadwork that covered the entire shoe," said Anderson. "The ancient Cherokee moccasins would have been quill work and some beadwork with the emphasis on the negative space on the flats. So it would be like a collar that went around the shoe."
Wool was sometimes used to line the inside of the moccasins, as Cherokees would cut strips of a blanket to insert.
"So the Southeast-style beadwork usually would be also influenced by the forest," said Anderson. "You would see oak leaf, ivy vines, a dogwood blossom, a wild rose, and nothing real ornate."
Anderson said his father wears a pair of moccasins made of elk hide practically year-round. Because elk hide is thicker than deer hide, the soles do not have to be replaced as often.
"So contemporary form of pucker toe moccasins - these are so comfortable that you never want to take them off, but our feet were not designed for concrete floors," said Anderson. "So the only way these would be comfortable is if you have a rigid arch support as an insert in the shoe, and then to protect your foot from rocks and things. Hermans Boot [Shop] here in Tahlequah has Sole Saver for boots. If you just cut some of it to match your foot bed and use come contact cement, you can glue that on the bottom of your moccasin."
Anderson said Sole Saver is the same color as leather. He's actually worn moccasins with them for a living history interpretation and no one knew the difference.
Historically, extra padding was not put in moccasins, but with more hard surfaces to walk on in Oklahoma, Cherokees eventually started using soles. Rutherford, who did research on moccasins at the National Museum of the American Indian, said she didn't see examples of moccasins with soles until the late 19th century and early 20th century. She uses soles, because she wears her moccasins "everywhere."
"I've had one pair since at least 2008 and maybe even earlier," said Rutherford. "They have leather soles on them. A friend actually made them for himself, but they didn't fit, so he gave them to me and I cut them down to fit me. I just replaced the soles on them, and if they get too worn, I repair them."
Local residents often have chances to learn for themselves how to make a pair of moccasins. Anderson recently held a workshop at Northeastern State University for American Indian Heritage Month, but he will also host classes at the Cherokee Arts Center if a group of at least three wants to participate. The classes are about four hours long, but can be split into two sessions, and the cost is $45 with all material included. For more information about taking a moccasin workshop, call the Cherokee Arts Center Spider Gallery at 918-453-5728.
Miniature pairs of moccasins made into Christmas tree ornaments are also available at the Spider Gallery for $15. Rutherford said the Living History Days at Hunter's Home are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of November, and guests might be able to see her demonstrating how to make moccasins, if she is able to get the deer hide in time. Hunter's Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road.
