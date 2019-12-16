Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill updated the Council of the Cherokee Nation on pending court cases and the status of the tribe’s state gaming compact during a rules committee meeting Monday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and his office continue to maintain the gaming compact with Oklahoma tribes is set to expire Jan. 1, while the Cherokee Nation’s stance that the compact is set to renew Jan. 1 for an additional 15-year term has not changed, either. Hill said Stitt does have the “ability to request to renegotiate fees and exclusivity,” but that Oklahoma tribes have not received any proposal on what changes the governor feels should be made.
“If we get drawn into litigation, we’re prepared to protect the Nation’s rights and protect our gaming operations under the agreement,” she said.
The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians recently won a decision over the Cherokee Nation in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, determining that UKB could asset sovereignty on 76 acres of land and place them into trust with the United States.
“We believe that decision fails to uphold and respect the treaties the Nation has signed with the United States,” said Hill. “We feel like it misinterprets Congress’ intent and language that it passed to protect the Cherokee Nation. We will be requesting that the Supreme Court review this decision of the 10th Circuit.”
The Supreme Court said in June it would rehear arguments in the Sharp v. Murphy Case, but that has not yet occurred. On Friday, the court agreed to hear a similar case – McGirt v. Oklahoma – in which a Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen convicted of sex crimes against a child argued the state should not be allowed to prosecute him, and that the Creek Nation’s reservation was never disestablished. The same argument was made by Patrick Murphy, who was convicted of murder.
“The scholars – the educated guessers who are looking at this situation – feel like the court accepted cert in that case, because Justice [Neil M.] Gorsuch can hear McGirt,” said Hill. “He was not able to hear the Murphy case, and a lot of people feel like the court did not issue a ruling on that case, because they were deadlocked 4-4.”
Hill said the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the McGirt case could lead to a ruling in the Murphy case.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act as constitutionality in August. It recently agreed to rehear the case with all of the justices of the 5th Circuit, “which is not a good development, considering that the Nation had won such a really resounding victory,” said Hill.
“So that case has been set for rehearing on Jan. 22 in New Orleans,” she said. “That case will be heard in front of 16 of 17 justices of the 5th Circuit.”
The council passed a resolution authorizing an increase of the amount available under the tribe’s credit agreement with BOK Financial Corp. and the Bank of Oklahoma to $300 million.
Doug Evans, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Cherokee Nation Businesses, said the tribe’s success in the gaming industry “will end up in a status quo-type situation,” if it does not have enough capitol to expand outside of the tribe’s 14-county jurisdiction. Evans also said because the gaming market within the 14 counties is “essentially saturated, then we have to go outside of the 14 counties if we’re going to move the needle at this point.”
The Council discussed legislation that would allow elders to testify in tribal court as expert witnesses with regard to Cherokee traditions, customs, and culture in. District 3 Councilor Wes Nofire motioned for its approval, while District 12 Councilor Dora Patzkowski motioned to table the agenda item indefinitely. After some debate, both councilors withdrew their motions and the Council agreed to hear the item during next month’s meeting.
The Council also moved along the Cherokee Nation Historic Registry Act, which was passed during the regard Tribal Council meeting Monday evening. The legislation provides a framework for identifying, protecting and preserving properties of historical significance to the tribe.
What's next
The next Rules Committee meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation is scheduled tentatively for Jam. 30, at the W.W. Keeler Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.