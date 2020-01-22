After the Cherokee, Choctaw and Chickasaw nations sued Gov. Kevin Stitt, asking a federal judge to determine whether the state gaming compact expired Jan.1, the governor filed a response Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
While Native Americans tribes contend the compact renewed at the start of the new year, Stitt has been adamant that it expired and has asked tribes to renegotiate exclusivity fees. In an opinion piece by Stitt, the governor said funds generated from gaming and the value Native casinos bring to the state have not been "enjoyed equally by all tribes or shared appropriately with the state."
"Increasing fees at the highest market revenue levels to better support our public schools and mental health services, while reducing fees to benefit the tribes operating smaller gaming operations ought to be a topic for discussion," Stitt wrote.
While 37 of the 39 federal recognized tribes in Oklahoma refused an eight-month extension of the compacts, the Kialegee Tribal Town and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians did agree to it. However, neither tribal entities currently have gaming operations. In December, Stitt reportedly warned tribes that if a new compact agreement was not made by the new year, Class III gaming would be illegal.
"I was deeply disappointed that our most successful gaming tribes - the Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Cherokee Nations - rejected the state's desire to resolve this outside of the courtroom as well as the eight-month extension, choosing instead sue my office on New Year's Eve," Stitt wrote. "At no point had the state attempted to disrupt gaming operations. No advantage is gained by harming tribal economies or compromising school funding while this dispute is being resolved."
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has stated multiple times that the tribe has been willing to renegotiate fees for gaming, but not with a "phony deadline" held over its head.
"Isolated in his destructive views that the gaming compact terminated, wholly unsupported by the facts and the law, Gov. Stitt continues to put rhetoric over substance," Hoskin said Wednesday night. "Cherokee Nation, united with every gaming tribe across the state, stands ready to discuss the future of gaming as soon as the governor abandons his stubborn insistence that Class III gaming, and all of the jobs and economic opportunity it brings to all 4 million Oklahomans, is illegal."
Stitt initially hired Perkins Coie Law Firm for his defense in the lawsuit, but has since dropped the firm in favor of two Oklahoma City law firms. Lytle, Soulé and Felty of Oklahoma City and Ryan Whaley of Oklahoma City will now represent the governor in his legal dispute with the tribes.
"With respect to the lawsuit, we will defend our interpretation of the compact expiration provision," Stitt said. "The state has not authorized any electronic gaming since 2004, when Oklahoma voters approved the Tribal-State compacts. I will work to enforce that expiration term because not doing so would allow the administrative acts of unelected officials to dictate state policy and effect significant changes in state governance."
