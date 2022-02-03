Tribal officials discussed the recent activity in the U.S. Supreme Court regarding criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma on Thursday.
The state of Oklahoma filed a number of petitions in an attempt to overturn the McGirt decision, which held that the Muscogee Nation reservation was never disestablished by Congress, and later court decisions held the ruling applied to the reservation of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Seminole and Quapaw nations. In addition, the state asked the court to consider whether Oklahoma has concurrent jurisdiction over non-Native offenders who commit a crime against a Native in Indian Country.
The high court denied petitions to completely reverse the McGirt decision, but it did grant review in the case of Castro-Huerta, so the court will decide whether the state should also have the ability to prosecute non-Natives accused of crimes in Indian Country.
Chickasaw Nation Senior Counsel Stephen Greetham said the state of Oklahoma has made it clear that it's objective has been to overturn the McGirt decision.
"What the court has done is an unambiguous reputation of that attack on McGirt," he said. "The court has not only denied the petitions seeking McGirt's overturning, but the court has granted review on a question - the prerequisite to which is the existence of Indian Country. If these reservations did not exist, there would be no concurrent jurisdiction question to take up."
The court's decision to deny attempts at reversing McGirt came as a relief to tribal officials, as attorneys have been working for more than a year and a half to defend the initial decision. Tribal leaders also say that if the state is granted concurrent jurisdiction, it won't impact tribal or federal jurisdiction.
However, Greetham said tribes do have an interest in how the case is handled. He said the Chickasaw Nation is concerned about how law enforcement operates within the reservation, and that the tribe is willing to work with the state and has supported federal legislation that would authorize tribes to compact with Oklahoma on the question of concurrent jurisdiction.
"That's the appropriate way to do it," he said. "Going to the court and seeking the court to impose it by court decision is not the way to do it. It does violence to basic principles of Indian law, and it doesn't address all the implementation questions that are going to arise."
If the state succeeds in its question, then there will be three law enforcement sectors operating within a large portion of Oklahoma - state, tribal and federal. But the court's consideration has now become a national issue, as Greetham said Oklahoma is arguing from a presumption that it has jurisdiction unless Congress takes it away, and "That's not the rule."
"One of the things I'm very curious about is the reaction of other states throughout the American west that have Indian Country within their borders - how they feel about Oklahoma as the new kid on the block coming in trying to upset the applecart and rewrite the rules by which everyone else has established their criminal justice system," he said.
Tribal law enforcement agencies, like the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, had previously worked with state entities prior to the McGirt ruling. However, the decision altered intergovernmental cooperation, because cases are now brought up in different court systems - tribal or federal.
Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said that the cooperation between state, federal and tribal agencies has and continues to improve. She said that's the most important work currently happening in terms of improving public safety.
"That being said, we still continue to see a lot rhetoric from some of the elected officials in Oklahoma, which undermines faith in these institutions and these relationships that we've been building," she said. "That continues to be disappointing, but I'm hopeful that now that the issue on the reservation is settled that we can begin to move beyond that and move into more robust discussion about what tribal-state agreements could look like between the state and tribes."
While tribes have invested heavily in improving their criminal justice systems, additional funding may be needed to assist in the changes to Oklahoma's landscape. Hill said more conversations need to be had with Congress about allocating more resources.
"To date, of course, the governor has not been in favor of additional resources coming to either the U.S. or the tribes to improve law enforcement in eastern Oklahoma, but I think a lot of that was based on his consistently stated desire to see McGirt overturned completely," she said. "Hopefully we're getting to move past that stage and into a stage of more cooperative ventures."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.