The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council passed legislation to revise election laws during a regular meeting Tuesday, after the council formed a work group last year to look at any changes that should be made to the election process.
“I want to commend all the work group for bringing this together, and committee for bringing this for the full [council] to vote on,” said Speaker Joe Byrd.
Some of the changes include a section dedicated to outlining election fraud and the penalties for it. Such illegal interferences deemed as election fraud include ballot stuffing, like submitting more than one ballot per voter; fraudulent activity involving absentee ballots, such as doctoring or changing absentee ballot requests; voting under the name of a deceased person; vote-buying, when someone exchanges something of value for a person’s vote; and more. The act also makes it a crime, subject to criminal and/or civil sanctions, for any candidate or other person who commits election fraud.
During a Rules Committee meeting last month, CN Attorney General Sara Hill came to the council with three amendments to the legislation. The first was regarding language that would give the Cherokee Nation Election Commission discretion to discard a ballot if it were singed by a person other than the registered voter. Hill’s suggestion was to change the language to allow the commission to mark the ballot as invalid.
“The idea being that discarding ballots, there’s no way to go back and check those to see why the decision was made on it that it was, if it’s challenged later by a court,” said Hill.
The second suggestion by the AG was to allow absentee ballots to be returned by 7 p.m. on election day, rather than require them to be returned by the Thursday before the election. Hill said the reasoning was “just to be very protective of the individual right to vote.”
The council’s legal representative, Tim Brown, said the work group discussed that portion of the legislation extensively, and that it had to do with ballot dumping.
“The work group, I’d be willing to estimate we spent 10 hours talking about ballot dumping,” he said. “I think there was a general agreement that if we put it on Thursday, it still allowed citizens the ability to bring their absentee ballots in, but it also would reduce the strain on the Election Commission to try to count all of the absentee ballots that were being dumped on them on election day at the last minute.”
The third suggestion by Hill was to alter the language that prevented her or anyone in her office from openly endorsing or contributing to any candidate for elective office. She said the language was broad and the legislation should specify that it shouldn’t allow for endorsement of tribal offices.
“If I want to go out and endorse Donald Trump or Joe Biden, certainly I don’t think that this council means to restrain anyone on my staff from doing that, if that’s what they personally want to do in their personal life,” said Hill.
The first and third suggestions by the AG’s office were accepted as "friendly amendments" by District 7 Councilor Canaan Duncan and District 14 Councilor Keith Austin.
Also approved during the Tribal Council meeting was an amendment to enhance and expand the verification of identification of CN citizens voting through absentee ballots. Voters can now either sign the affidavit on the front of the affidavit envelope in the presence of a notary public, or in the presence of one witness, and enclose a copy of a government-issued photo ID. The affidavit envelope must be notarized and the notary seal affixed to the affidavit, or signed by the one witness and include an enclosed copy of a photo ID.
The Tribal Council approved the naming of the Sallie Byrd Sevenstar Community Center in Muldrow, Oklahoma.
A resolution confirming the appointment of Kendra McGeady as a member of the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission was approved.
Vryl Keeter and Vivian Garner Cottrell were both reappointed as advisory members of the Cherokee Nation Treasures Advisory Committee.
What's next
The next Tribal Council meeting will be held Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. Council meetings are available on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.