A Cherokee Nation Head Start teacher has been placed on administrative leave, after a parent filed a report with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month and alleged her child was physically abused.
The child's mother reported the alleged abuse to the CCSO Jan. 15, and the teacher was placed on leave that same day. Prior to that, a report was made on Jan. 10 to the Department of Human Services, which made the tribe aware of the allegations Jan. 13.
In the sheriff’s report, the woman said her son told her the teacher was “mean” and “pulls his hair,” and that other children in the class had similar allegations.
“The Cherokee Nation, and this administration, take these allegations very seriously,” said Chief of Staff Todd Enlow. “We reached out to the family right after the teacher was placed on leave, and we’ve also dedicated resources to protecting our youngest tribal citizens.”
The DHS has not issued any findings as of yet. The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service is also conducting an internal investigation, and CCSO Investigator Jeff Phillips was notified at the time the sheriff’s report was filed. The tribe is reportedly offering the family behavioral health counseling assistance and has installed security cameras at the Head Start.
“Our administration is also ensuring that all security cameras at all Cherokee Nation Head Starts across the 14 counties are up and working properly,” Enlow said. “The Cherokee Nation is adamant that protecting our children is of the utmost importance.”
The name of the teacher has been provided by several sources to the Daily Press; however, newspapers typically do not release names in possible criminal cases until charges or a civil lawsuit have been filed.
