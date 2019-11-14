The Cherokee Nation Rules Committee heard updates during a Wednesday meeting from Assistant Attorney General Chris Nimmo on the tribe's pending legal cases.
The entire panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear a case in which a non-Native American couple is claiming the Indian Child Welfare Act discriminates on the basis of race and infringes on the state of Texas' rights. A federal judge ruled last year that ICWA is unconstitutional, but in March, the Fifth Circuit overturned the judge's ruling.
Last week, the plaintiffs filed for "en banc" to rehear the case. Nimmo said the tribe is unaware of why the Fifth Circuit decided to rehear the case, but that it's "a little bit concerning."
"There was a dissent on one issue that hasn't kind of been a central argument, so it is, I think, surprising and somewhat concerning to us that they are going to rehear that case," she said. "Cherokee Nation, along with four other tribes, have intervened, and the federal government is also a defendant in that case. So far, they have been very strong on their position of defending the constitutionality of ICWA and we don't have any indication that they're changing their position."
Nimmo also said the lower court's decision that ICWA was unconstitutional was stayed, pending the outcome of the Fifth Circuit's rehearing.
The tribe was notified last week that the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals denied its petition for rehearing the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians land-in-trust case. The decision removed an injunction filed by the Cherokee Nation to prohibit the federal government's taking land in trust of the UKB. Nimmo said the mandate has not been issued yet and the AG's office is looking at what the next steps may be.
"We asked that all of the judges rehear or look at the case," said Nimmo. "So this was a denial of en banc, meaning they declined our request for all of the judges to look at the case. So it wasn't a decision on the merits. It was just a denial of all of the judges hearing it."
Nimmo said the only legal option for the Cherokee Nation is to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the tribe's lawsuit against six pharmaceutical companies, which has been combined with other opioid cases, a federal judge is looking at sending a handful of cases back to federal district courts where they originated. Nimmo said the Cherokee Nation's case is at the top of the list to be remanded.
"If it is remanded, our Cherokee Nation case we have against six defendants - three distributors, three pharmacies - would go back to the Eastern District [Court of Oklahoma] and presumably go to a jury trial," she said.
The state of Oklahoma has proposed arbitration to tribal entities with regard to the state's tribal gaming compact. Nimmo said the tribes, in a unified voice, have said arbitration is not the right step to take at this time.
"So they proposed arbitration for the issue of whether the compacts renew, and the tribes restated their position that they believe the compacts automatically renew, and if the state wishes to negotiate the things that can be negotiated under automatic renewal, then the state should share their proposal on that," said Nimmo.
In other business, the Cherokee Nation Rules Committee approved the reappointment of Wayne Caldwell as a governing board member of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency (PACE). The reappointment will have to be confirmed at the next regular tribal council meeting.
