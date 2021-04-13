The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council passed the Wilma P. Mankiller and Charlie Soap Water Act during a regular meeting Monday, providing legislation for the tribe to conduct studies on barriers to Cherokee citizens within the reservation accessing adequate water systems.
According to the act, "despite a substantial annual expenditure of federal funds and general funds on improving water system, barriers to reliable water supply and wastewater disposal for some Cherokee citizens remain." The council authorized an amount no less than $2 million above general fund appropriations to improve water systems, beginning in fiscal year 2022, and every fiscal year thereafter.
"It's huge for our districts, seven and eight, respectively," said District 7 Tribal Councilor Canaan Duncan, referring to District 8 Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden. "And I know it's huge throughout the rest of the 14 counties. Work's already began in Adair County and I know it has in other places, so I'm just super thankful to be a part of that."
The council also passed two resolutions confirming the reappointments of Ron Amos and Anthony Yates as commissioners of the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation Board of Commissioners.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said during his State of the Nation address that the tribe distributed $6.3 million across 107 public school districts last week.
"There's always a time schools need those funds, but I think that's certainly true now," said Hoskin. "It's the largest distribution that we've made since we began doing this in 2002, and I know that that money is well spent."
The tribe has continued its efforts to vaccinate the public, as it has been offering the COVID-19 shots to anyone, regardless of where they live. Hoskin said the tribe has been working to provide people with accurate information about the vaccine, and advocated for people to receive it.
"It's a product of not quick science over a period of months, but really science that's been developed over a period years. The more of our people that take it, the more of our friends and neighbors that take it, the better off we will all be and the quicker we will get to the point that we all want to get, which is a safer environment, an open environment - an environment in which we can get back to the kind of gatherings that we have missed for the last year," he said.
