The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a resolution to waive the tribe’s sovereign immunity to negotiate detention contracts with county and municipal jails within its reservation.
The contracts come on the heels of the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, which effectively gave the tribe criminal jurisdiction over Natives residing within the reservation. According to the legislation, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., the CN Marshal Service, and the CN Attorney General determined the contracts were necessary to ensure public safety on the reservation.
The council also OK’d a resolution expressly encouraging tribal consultation and representation in the Boy Scouts of American program. According to the resolution, BSA sent a letter to scout leaders to no longer use Native American names without consultation with relevant tribal nations. The council “discourages Boy Scouts of America from the use of, or wholesale discontinuation of the use of, references to Native culture and names without first consolation with or seeking resolution from the tribal nations.”
The Cherokee Nation Spider Gallery’s application for the Bureau of Indians Affairs Native American business Development Institute Grant Program was approved by the council. To offset the negative impact of the pandemic and prepare for future disasters, the gallery is proposing a feasibility study to determine global competitiveness. It will also develop a business plan to create and market an online gallery capable of reaching both national and international markets with Cherokee arts and traditional art classes in a virtual setting.
A resolution was approved to establish a memorial honoring Cherokee speakers who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. The memorial to the speakers is set to be located at the Durbin Feeling Language Center in Tahlequah.
The council approved a resolution adopting the Kansas Intersection Safety Improvement Project as part of the Tribal Transporting Program Safety Funding project.
Gov. Kevin Stitt recently indicated the state may sue the federal government over the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling. Hoskin said the tribe will stand strong against the “assault” on its sovereignty.
“We have had, unfortunately, a great deal of rhetoric lately from the governor of the state of Oklahoma and from some other quarters that I think are designed to frustrate our efforts,” he said. “I think they’re designed to take a swipe at tribal sovereignty and perhaps crush the McGirt decision. The governor has indicated he wants to take legal action to turn back the clock on McGirt. We’re not going to stand for it at the Cherokee Nation.”
In May, reports came out that the Navajo Nation has become the largest tribe in the U.S. Hoskin said he’s convinced the Cherokee Nation will have a "baby boom" soon and reclaim the title of the largest tribe in the country.
The federal government is in the middle of an investigation into hundreds of American Indian boarding schools, after the remains of 215 children were found at a school in British Columbia. That was followed by the Cowessess First Nation's announcing it discovered 751 unmarked graves at a former residential school.
“We know we have our own history with boarding schools,” Hoskin said. “One way that we are writing new chapters in the story of boarding schools is we are acquiring them. We have acquired Dwight Mission, which of course is of importance to Cherokee history.”
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. All Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meetings can be viewed at the Cherokee Nation YouTube channel.
