The Cherokee and Chickasaw nations are pushing Congress to pass legislation to allow the state of Oklahoma to compact with tribes on criminal subject matter jurisdiction.
The tribes reportedly expect the legislation – by Republican Congressman Tom Cole – to be introduced Tuesday. It purportedly provides the framework for the two tribes to enter into agreements with the state. It follows the McGirt decision, which has shifted the outlook of criminal jurisdiction in eastern Oklahoma. After the Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that the Muscogee Nation’s reservation was never disestablished by Congress, subsequent rulings have decided the same for Cherokee and Chickasaw nations.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the measure, if passed by Congress, would give the tribe more tools to address the influx of cases flooding CN and federal courts.
“As chief, I will always protect our tribal sovereignty and 100 percent of the recognition of our reservation that was affirmed in the historic McGirt decision and by the state of Oklahoma," he said. "This legislation will empower our tribe to compact with the state on the prosecution of certain criminal cases, so we can ensure criminals can receive proper justice, without compromising on our sovereignty."
With the McGirt decision, the state no longer has jurisdiction over crimes within the tribes’ reservations in which defendants or victims are tribal citizens. Since a state appellate court declared the Cherokee Nation’s reservation still intact, it has filed more than 700 criminal cases handed down by the federal government.
CN Attorney General Sara Hill said her office has filed more cases in the past year than in the previous 10 years combined. But gaps in jurisdiction still exist, and she said this bill could help fill them.
“For instance, the Cherokee Nation cannot try a non-Indian who commits a crime on our reservation land in our tribal court system, in most circumstances. There’s an exception for certain crimes against women,” she said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office may face statute of limitations issues, or they may be unable or unwilling to refile some of these cases in federal court.”
Under the Major Crimes Act, the tribe can only sentence people to a maximum of three years per charge if convicted. If tribal prosecutors stack charges against a suspect, the most they could receive is three years.
“What this legislation provides for is compacting so that potentially, non-Natives who commit crimes on our reservation – the ones we are unable to prosecute as a matter of federal law – could receive proper justice through the state court system, without impacting the jurisdiction of the United States, providing concurrent jurisdiction over non-Indians,” Hill said. “For those small number of crimes that stretch beyond statute of limitations, compacting can also help ensure that these perpetrators face the justice that victims and their families deserve.”
The legislation also proposes federal funding to supports tribal obligations to criminal prosecution. It would provide an avenue for those sentenced to more than six months in Cherokee Nation District Court to be housed in the nearest federal correction facility at the expense of the U.S.
Meanwhile, the Chickasaw Nation has filed approximately 225 criminal cases in its court, facing similar challenges as the Cherokee Nation. Gov. Bill Anoatubby pointed out that tribes already work with local, state and federal agencies to ensure public safety.
“For years, we have worked in close partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to protest and serve all the residents of our area,” he said. “Cross-deputations and other agreements among federal, state and local partners support the efforts of all the brave men and women who maintain law and order in the 13 counties that make up the Chickasaw Nation.”
