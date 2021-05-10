United Keetoowah Band of the Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Joe Bunch, during a council meeting May 8, discussed federal funding the tribe hopes to receive to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on Indian Country.
The UKB plans to get assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act, as the Bureau of Indian Affairs announced it would be dispersing $900 million to federally recognized tribes. The allocations can go toward things like portable water delivery, administrative and oversight costs, unexpected emergencies, housing improvements and more.
“The ARP funds will provide much needed aid to tribal governments that have been working to combat the devastating economic impact of COVID-19,” Bunch said.
Over the past month, the UKB has been in talk with the Department of the Interior, BIA, the Department of Justice, and others to assert its right to federal dollars.
“Regardless of the fact that one of the tribes have indicated that they should be the ones to receive all the federal funds for all the jurisdiction in the 14-county area, we maintain that, no, [we’re] separate and distinct and we speak for ourselves," Bunch said.
The UKB’s corporate board has also been in conversations with Muscogee Nation regarding property the tribe purchased in its territory. Bunch said the UKB bought a building in MN’s jurisdiction to be set aside for behavior health and opioid treatment services.
The council decided to dismiss the UKB Election Board by May 31, and it won't reactivated until needed for the tribe’s next election.
A motion to ratify the emergency selection of Dustin Scott as a corporate board member was tabled. Scott was seated to the board through an emergency appointment by Bunch, and will serve in that capacity until the council decides whether to approve the selection.
The council ratified the selection of Terry Kingfisher and Brenda Smith to the fill vacant seats on the tribe’s enrollment committee.
The UKB Health and Human Services Department were given approval to apply for and manage new funding through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.
What's next
The next UKB Council meeting is June 5, 10 p.m., at the UKB Wellness Center. Meetings are also livestreamed on the UKB Facebook page, and can be watched at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.