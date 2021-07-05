The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council extended the deadline for tribal members to turn in their application for assistance from COVID-19 Relief Fund during a regular meeting Saturday.
The application process was extended to July 9 at 5 p.m. In addition, the council approved legislation to extend the window to July 9 for members to submit their relinquishment letter from another tribe in order to receive the CRF funding.
The council approved hiring Dr. Leslie Hannah as the new education director for the UKB.
During Chief Joe Bunch's address to the council, he said he recently had a Zoom meeting with Republican Congressman Tom Cole, to discuss federal legislation that would allow the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations to compact with the state of Oklahoma for criminal subject matter jurisdiction. He said the UKB remains in opposition to Cole's bill.
"No one consulted with us about this," he said. "The nuts and bolts inside the legislative act itself allowed the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma to reinstate their veto power over any land in trust we attempt to place in trust. We're hoping that bill is gone, but you never know. It can come back, so we're going to be monitoring that; we're going to fight that."
The chief also touched on last month's Tri-Council meeting with the Cherokee Nation and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. He said there was a resolution submitted by the UKB for the Tri-Council to oppose Rep. Cole's legislation, but that it was met with resistance and resulted in a heated debate. It never made to the Tri-Council floor.
Bunch said the UKB Corporate Board met with Muscogee Nation officials to work out arrangements for a building the tribe purchased, formerly known as Three Rivers Surgical, inside MN's jurisdiction. He added that the two tribes are in discussion on a Memorandum of Understanding.
The next UKB Tribal Council meeting is July 7, 10 p.m., at the UKB Wellness Center.
