During a Saturday United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Council meeting, Chief Joe Bunch encouraged tribal members to take precautions in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and reiterated the tribe’s stance on federal legislation that would allow two tribes to compact with the state of Oklahoma over criminal jurisdiction.
As the number of COVID-19 cases has increased, Bunch recommended citizens wear masks, wash their hands, practice self-distancing, and receive a vaccine.
“I’m here to tell you that it’s not 100 percent [that] you’re not going to get COVID if you get vaccinated, but what we see right now – scientifically, and what we believe – is that if you do get vaccinated [and] you do contract COVID, it won’t be as severe a hospitalization and severe respiratory problems that’s associated with it,” Bunch said.
Bunch said the UKB was invited to a recent meeting of the Five Civilized Tribes, composed of Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole nations. While he was unavailable to attend the gathering, Assistant Chief Jeff Wacoche was there, and he voiced the tribe’s position on legislation from Congressman Tom Cole, Oklahoma District 4 Republican. That measure would authorize the Cherokee Nation, Chickasaw Nation, and the state to enter into agreements that would allow tribes to authorize prosecution in district courts.
“I armed the assistant chief with the thought that we are still and always will be totally against Resolution 3091, which does away with UKB sovereignty in regard to land in trust,” Bunch said.
The council approved moving the tribal court to the Wellness Center until a new courthouse can be built or purchased.
Delaware District Rep. Councilor Caleb Grimmett was approved as a member of the Enrollment Committee.
The council also ratified the addition of Alvin Hicks to the Tax Commission.
What's next
The next UKB Council meeting is Sept. 4, 10 a.m., at the UKB Wellness Center.
